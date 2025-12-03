Meghan Markle And Markus Anderson Affair Rumors Have Gone From Bad To Worse

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, chose a very different life for themselves when they gave up their royal responsibilities for the slightly more laid-back world of California. Yet even if they'd moved to the farthest reaches of the globe, there's one aspect of palace life they'll never be able to escape. As celebrities, they're still the subject of gossip, and the tabs are quick to pounce on any tidbit that suggests the black sheep royals are out of touch, hypocritical, struggling to stay relevant, or doing something scandalous. One rumor in particular surrounding the duchess has been circulating for years and shows no sign of slowing down: that there's more to Meghan's relationship with her friend Markus Anderson than meets the eye.

Meghan and Anderson, a consultant for the luxe Soho House group of international clubs, go back to her days as an actress on "Suits." It just so happened that Anderson also knew the prince; not only did he introduce the couple, he also helped arrange their get-togethers at various Soho House locations. The friendship has continued to this day, with the two occasionally stepping out sans Harry.

The pair's most recent appearance was at Paris Fashion Week in October 2025. Meghan was there to cheer on designer Pierpaolo Piccioli at the Balenciaga show, and Anderson came as her escort. Though there was no hint of any romantic coziness between them, that didn't stop people from thinking otherwise. On X (formerly Twitter), a user posted a photo of them together, commenting, "Meghan Markle with her real husband." Among the snickering replies was a sly reference to the late Princess Diana's controversial interview: "One day Harry will write, 'There were three in our marriage...'"