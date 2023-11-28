Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Friend Markus Anderson Helped Keep Their Romance Hush-Hush

It's obvious that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are enjoying life outside of the royal spotlight. Though still face the woes of celebrity life, such as a dangerous car chase at the hands of the paparazzi, they now reap the benefits of leaving the royal family. This includes an active social life with their close pals, who have been there for Meg and Haz since the beginning. One such friend is Markus Anderson, who was actually instrumental in the couple's origin story.

To avoid paparazzi in the beginning stages of their relationship, Meghan reportedly called on Anderson, who is the Chief Membership Officer of the members-only club. Leveraging his exec status, Anderson reportedly orchestrated private meet-up sports for the couple within Soho House locations in both London and Toronto, per the Daily Mail. Recalling their first date, Prince Harry wrote in "Spare" that he was unsure of where to take Meghan, at first suggesting his place. "She didn't realize that being royal meant being radioactive, that I was unable to just meet at a coffee shop or pub," the duke recalled.

Eventually settling on Soho House, Meghan and Harry enjoyed a seamless first date. Their connection deepened, with a follow-up date occurring the very next day, once again within the confines of the members-only club. With Anderson's help, the couple were shielded from the relentless public scrutiny that often accompanies high-profile relationships — at least in the beginning.