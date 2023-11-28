Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Friend Markus Anderson Helped Keep Their Romance Hush-Hush
It's obvious that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are enjoying life outside of the royal spotlight. Though still face the woes of celebrity life, such as a dangerous car chase at the hands of the paparazzi, they now reap the benefits of leaving the royal family. This includes an active social life with their close pals, who have been there for Meg and Haz since the beginning. One such friend is Markus Anderson, who was actually instrumental in the couple's origin story.
To avoid paparazzi in the beginning stages of their relationship, Meghan reportedly called on Anderson, who is the Chief Membership Officer of the members-only club. Leveraging his exec status, Anderson reportedly orchestrated private meet-up sports for the couple within Soho House locations in both London and Toronto, per the Daily Mail. Recalling their first date, Prince Harry wrote in "Spare" that he was unsure of where to take Meghan, at first suggesting his place. "She didn't realize that being royal meant being radioactive, that I was unable to just meet at a coffee shop or pub," the duke recalled.
Eventually settling on Soho House, Meghan and Harry enjoyed a seamless first date. Their connection deepened, with a follow-up date occurring the very next day, once again within the confines of the members-only club. With Anderson's help, the couple were shielded from the relentless public scrutiny that often accompanies high-profile relationships — at least in the beginning.
Markus Anderson arranged Harry and Meghan's private dates
It turns out that Markus Anderson was Meghan Markle's key to keeping her excursions with Harry lowkey. In Prince Harry's explosive memoir "Spare," released in January 2023, he mentioned going on his first date with Meghan at the exclusive Soho House club in London. But dating as a British royal naturally comes with the invasiveness of paparazzi and the prying eyes of the public.
Anderson and Meghan had several mutual friends in the Toronto scene, where the actor lived while filming "Suits." Anderson has been by Markle's side for very important moments in her life, from vacations abroad to her first royal outing with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games, earning him the title of the "second most important man in Meghan's life," according to the Daily Mail. Anderson was also a guest at the couple's royal wedding in 2018, which boasted a guest list of celebrities such as Serena Williams, David Beckham, and Oprah Winfrey.
And of course, when it was time to celebrate her first pregnancy with Archie, Anderson was right by Markle's side at the baby shower. The Duchess of Sussex even gave her longtime friend a birthday shoutout on her (now-deleted) Instagram, writing, "What would I do without you, my loving, supportive, and endlessly fun friend?? I know what...I would be bored, and life would be infinitely less interesting. I love you SO much" (via Town & Country).
Markus remains a close friend of the couple
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's journey to romance was far from ordinary, given the extraordinary circumstances surrounding their relationship. Since leaving the royal family, the couple have been candid about the issues they faced within the royal institution. The couple's struggles were magnified by the intense public and media scrutiny that comes with being part of the royal family. This is why Markus Anderson's loyalty to Meghan speaks volumes about their friendship. Even though Anderson has several famous friends such as model Alexa Chung, "Fifty Shades" actor Jamie Dornan, and even the late Alexander McQueen, he went to great lengths to protect Meg and Haz from a media circus, per Town and Country.
Outside pressure put a strain on their relationship as it unfolded publicly, and even led the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to defy royal rules in order to maintain their boundaries. In January 2020, Meghan and Harry made the unexpected announcement that they would step back as senior members of the royal family. Harry even revealed that he had, at times, felt trapped within the confines of royal expectations and protocols. This could explain why he connected with Meghan, a "commoner," and found comfort with her non-Royal friends. Since leaving Windsor Castle, the couple has been able to enjoy the spoils of normal life. From hikes in her new home of Montecito to hockey games, Meghan is hardly spotted without Anderson as her dutiful chaperone.