What Happened To The Kid Who Played Young Michael Hobbs In Elf?

Back in the more innocent and magical time of 2003, one Christmas movie came along that revitalized the world's love for magical holiday fare. The film was "Elf," and it starred Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, a human man who was raised as an elf in the North Pole. Buddy strikes out on his own to meet his human father, Walter Hobbs (played by the incomparable James Caan, who sadly died in July 2022), and finds friendship with his much younger half-brother, Michael, played by child actor Daniel Tay.

While much of the sizable cast of "Elf" went on to explore other projects and have different Hollywood adventures, it seems the calling of fame and stardom didn't echo out for Tay. The actor was only 11 when he played Michael Hobbs, and he brought a youthful and enthusiastic energy to his interactions with Ferrell — including their memorable snowball fight in Central Park against a bunch of school bullies, and the film's emotional conclusion when Michael gets his surly and stone-hearted dad to believe in Christmas magic once more to save the day. It's a heartwarming scene – one that even made Ferrell himself cry during filming!

For six years after the momentous release of "Elf," Tay continued to work in the industry, with small parts and voice acting roles. However, as his teen years came to a close, Tay's life took a different, more education-focused path away from the limelight and into higher education and then medicine. Now, more than two decades after "Elf" hit theaters, Tay is living his dream — just a very different dream than what he likely imagined for himself when starring in a major film as a pre-teen actor.