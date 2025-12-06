All The Details About Rep. Clay Higgins' Disastrous And Controversial Love Life

These days, political couples provide us with even more drama than Hollywood celebrities. From massive age gaps to the eyebrow-raising political spouses who have served jail time, the tea is piping hot in Washington, D.C. Louisiana Representative Clay Higgins is the latest politician on everyone's radar after he was the sole member of the House who voted against releasing the Epstein files, in November 2025. Naturally, pundits and the media alike immediately took it upon themselves to dig up some old skeletons, and unfortunately for Higgins, there were plenty to find.

The congressman has had a pretty sketchy love life. Higgins has been married four times, and he and his first wife, Eloisa Rovati Higgins, split after they lost their daughter. The politician moved on with Rosemary "Stormy" Rothkamm Hambrice. And, after their divorce, he married Kara Seymour, but their relationship also failed to withstand the test of time. It was the Louisiana representative's second wife who came out of the woodwork when Higgins initially ran for Congress.

In 2016, she claimed that he'd failed to pay child support for their three kids for several years and owed her over $100,000 as a result. Not exactly a good look for a prospective congressman. "This man is putting himself out as a model citizen. But he economically abandoned his children for years and years," Hambrice's attorney, Brooke L. Villa, told The Advocate at the time. Higgins' campaign manager pointed out the timing of the lawsuit, decrying it as "ridiculous." Naturally, though, this wasn't the last time his complex past relationships came back to bite Higgins.