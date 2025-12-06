All The Details About Rep. Clay Higgins' Disastrous And Controversial Love Life
These days, political couples provide us with even more drama than Hollywood celebrities. From massive age gaps to the eyebrow-raising political spouses who have served jail time, the tea is piping hot in Washington, D.C. Louisiana Representative Clay Higgins is the latest politician on everyone's radar after he was the sole member of the House who voted against releasing the Epstein files, in November 2025. Naturally, pundits and the media alike immediately took it upon themselves to dig up some old skeletons, and unfortunately for Higgins, there were plenty to find.
The congressman has had a pretty sketchy love life. Higgins has been married four times, and he and his first wife, Eloisa Rovati Higgins, split after they lost their daughter. The politician moved on with Rosemary "Stormy" Rothkamm Hambrice. And, after their divorce, he married Kara Seymour, but their relationship also failed to withstand the test of time. It was the Louisiana representative's second wife who came out of the woodwork when Higgins initially ran for Congress.
In 2016, she claimed that he'd failed to pay child support for their three kids for several years and owed her over $100,000 as a result. Not exactly a good look for a prospective congressman. "This man is putting himself out as a model citizen. But he economically abandoned his children for years and years," Hambrice's attorney, Brooke L. Villa, told The Advocate at the time. Higgins' campaign manager pointed out the timing of the lawsuit, decrying it as "ridiculous." Naturally, though, this wasn't the last time his complex past relationships came back to bite Higgins.
Clay Higgins' first wife accused him of abuse
When Clay Higgins was up for reelection in 2022, his opponent, Holden Hoggatt, ran a TV ad informing those who were still unaware that the congressman's first wife, Eloisa Rovati Higgins, accused him of being violent and abusive when their marriage ended in the early 1990s. In court documents, she even claimed that Clay once threatened her with a weapon. "He had put a gun to my head before, during an argument," Eloisa recalled, per Fox News. "He threatened that if I ever came near the house he would shoot me." While the politician acknowledged that he and his first wife went through a rough time after losing their child, Clay denied the allegations that he'd ever threatened her with a firearm or that any violence occurred during their relationship.
In response to his opponent drudging up the damaging allegation ahead of the election, the Louisiana representative reasoned simply, "I'm not concerned with the insidious lies of desperate men. I have a job to do, a nation to save, and 760K constituents of South Louisiana to serve." Clay has kept his marriage with his fourth and current wife, Becca Higgins, mostly private, but raised eyebrows when he professed in 2020 that she had a vision of "federal squads" invading their home.
"My wife has the gift of premonition," the congressman penned in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Last night she dreamed that Federal squads were in our home seizing guns, knives, 'unauthorized foods' and stored water. They said we had been 'reported'. Becca awoke crying. What happened to our freedom? She asked. What indeed." And here we thought JD Vance was the only one making a habit of embarrassing his wife.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.