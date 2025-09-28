6 U.S. Political Spouses Who Have Served Jail Time

Politics is a hotbed for scandalous affairs and rumors. Not even presidents are above the law — Ulysses S. Grant was arrested while in office in 1872 for speeding with his horse and buggy. Donald Trump has faced quite a few legal troubles of his own, including being found guilty of 34 felony counts in 2024. And he isn't the only politician to land himself in hot water.

While Grant didn't serve jail time after his arrest and Trump hasn't either (as of this writing), some notable politicians have. Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years in prison back in 2013 after being convicted for two dozen crimes, including fraud and extortion; he served seven years before Trump commuted his sentence in 2021 at the tail end of his first presidential term.

With plenty of politicians who have been arrested and charged, it should come as no surprise that these individuals often attract spouses of the same caliber. Needless to say, these politicians have certainly found their (literal) partner in crime, and some of them have spent time behind bars.