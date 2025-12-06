Stunning Photos Of Sally Kirkland's Transformation Over The Years

One of the stars we sadly lost in 2025 was the incomparable Sally Kirkland. The fiercely bold and deeply spiritual actor worked for over six decades in Hollywood, spanning from theater to film. She rose to prominence in movies like 1973's "The Sting" and her award-winning performance in the 1987 indie film "Anna." Kirkland is credited in nearly 300 film and TV projects, making an impact on the industry and her fans up until — and even after — her death on November 11, 2025 at age 84. Kirkland passed away in hospice care after tragically suffering from dementia during her last year, per a representative who spoke to TMZ. Nonetheless, Kirkland left behind an indelible legacy of success and stardom.

Kirkland had a stunning transformation throughout her decades-long career, beginning in the 1960s New York theater scene. She transitioned to the screen after joining the Andy Warhol Factory studio in Manhattan and starred in the prolific artist's 1964 film "The 13 Most Beautiful Women." It was the catalyst for an incredible 60-plus years in the industry, characterized by memorable moments both on and off the screen.