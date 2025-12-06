Stunning Photos Of Sally Kirkland's Transformation Over The Years
One of the stars we sadly lost in 2025 was the incomparable Sally Kirkland. The fiercely bold and deeply spiritual actor worked for over six decades in Hollywood, spanning from theater to film. She rose to prominence in movies like 1973's "The Sting" and her award-winning performance in the 1987 indie film "Anna." Kirkland is credited in nearly 300 film and TV projects, making an impact on the industry and her fans up until — and even after — her death on November 11, 2025 at age 84. Kirkland passed away in hospice care after tragically suffering from dementia during her last year, per a representative who spoke to TMZ. Nonetheless, Kirkland left behind an indelible legacy of success and stardom.
Kirkland had a stunning transformation throughout her decades-long career, beginning in the 1960s New York theater scene. She transitioned to the screen after joining the Andy Warhol Factory studio in Manhattan and starred in the prolific artist's 1964 film "The 13 Most Beautiful Women." It was the catalyst for an incredible 60-plus years in the industry, characterized by memorable moments both on and off the screen.
Sally Kirkland's breakout role featured a jaw-dropping burlesque dance
Breaking into the Hollywood scene, Sally Kirkland scored the role of Crystal, a vampish burlesque dancer, of whom Robert Redford's character couldn't take his eyes off. Her small role was memorable, as she shimmied across a theater stage half-naked, grinning ear to ear. Her chemistry with Redford, coupled with her clear confidence to dance with nothing but tasseled pasties on her chest, was a sure sign she could make it big in the industry. As she once described herself to Moxie Magazine, "My attitude is always one of sensuality, aggressive enthusiasm and a kind of outrageousness in my expression."
Kirkland was friends (and then some) with Bob Dylan
One can imagine the kind of crowd Sally Kirkland drew because of her enigmatic personality. In 1976, a young Kirkland was pictured in a casual white blouse and ashy blonde hair (a color she later changed), alongside Robert De Niro and Bob Dylan — the latter whom she confessed was her longtime lover. "I was obsessed, oh God yeah," she told the Daily Mail in 2023 of her crush on Dylan. "He is the reason I am single and is definitely the love of my life," Kirkland revealed. According to the actor, she moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of Dylan but found fame instead, earning numerous Hollywood accolades.
Sally Kirkland shined on the Oscars red carpet
Sally Kirkland stunned in a velvet blue dress — and a bouncy, blonde coiffure — at the 1988 Academy Awards, after being nominated for an Oscar for Best Leading Actress, thanks to her performance in 1987's "Anna" — arguably her most memorable role. Kirkland's beaming smile was the product of her fervor to score the titular character, studying with an apartment building elevator man and even Robert De Niro and Al Pacino to nail the Czech accent, as she told the Los Angeles Times in 1987. Although she ultimately lost the Oscar to Cher (for her performance in "Moonstruck"), Kirkland won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture.
Her flirty personality was reflected in her racy red dress
Sally Kirkland was tastefully risqué, in both her work and her appearance. Her spicy red dress — which she wore many times, including at the 1996 "Mission Impossible" premiere and in a flirty interview with Joe Bob Briggs — was a prime example of Kirkland's charm. She was famous for her free spirit, uninhibited by insecurity or fear. It is ultimately why Kirkland could ride a pig in the buff in 1969's "Futz," or show skin for political and social causes.
From actor to artist, Sally Kirkland did it all
She may be most known for her acting abilities, but Sally Kirkland was also a talented artist. In 2002, the "Revenge" actor posed in front of her abstract work at West Hollywood's Risky Press Gallery, donning her classic blonde, fluffy curls and a patterned, red satin jacket — highlighting how her canvas could also be her clothes. Kirkland, who often used oil crayons and magic markers as her tools, told Park La Brea Council Magazine, "I'm really into colors. They give me energy."
Kirkland's resumé reads: Fashion Icon
Over time, it seemed as though Sally Kirkland's artistic inclinations were reflected in her style. While it's fair to say Kirkland had some of the most over-the-top red carpet looks ever, they were quintessentially her. The Hollywood star's 2007 Academy Awards look was specifically one to remember, a black mesh maxi dress with eccentric, multicolored cape sleeves, accompanied by a red patterned scarf. In her later years, Kirkland was often photographed wearing a scarf — a contrast to her revealing early fashion choices. However, it never ceased to mirror her colorful personality.
Sally Kirkland glowed on camera in her later years
Sally Kirkland was still acting well into her 70s, which is always an incentive to keep your headshots up to date. Indeed, Kirkland posed for stunning portraits in 2014, not long after she starred in the 2012 independent film "Archeology of a Woman" — a role which Kirkland told ABC7 was her greatest film in nearly 30 years. Even with five decades of experience under her belt, Kirkland wasn't ready to retire. In fact, she didn't see aging as a reason to. "I just want to work and work and work," she said, adding, "And I want you to recognize people my age as sexual, strong, brave women."
Sally Kirkland had words of wisdom for industry up-and-comers
In 2019, Sally Kirkland rocked a sequined number on the red carpet at the Arpa International Film Festival, where she was presented with the Icon Award. Her blonde locks seemed much more tame in styled ringlets, while her icy blue scarf made her eyes pop. Before the ceremony, the veteran actor gave a bit of advice to Hollywood hopefuls looking to break into the business. "Don't take no for an answer," she shared in her red carpet interview with a festival reporter. She added, "Find something you love to do besides acting, so you can always fall back on it."
Her star is bright, even after death
By the 2020s, Sally Kirkland still hadn't slowed down. She was photographed bouncing around Los Angeles in the spring of 2022, wearing another of her trademark scarves and a pair of stylish shades — her hair still as blonde and bouncy as ever. A year later, Kirkland appeared in 2023's "80 for Brady," starring Tom Brady, which marked his move to the big screen after retiring from the NFL. And by no means was she thinking about freeing up her calendar. In a 2020 interview with Digital Journal, Kirkland said she was "Adjusting to digital, and being a workaholic still."