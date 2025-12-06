Inside Look At Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Resort Is Just As Tacky As We Expected

That hits just kept coming for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago bathroom design. One person said, "looks like a bathroom somewhere between The Addams Family and 'Sunset Boulevard.'" And another quipped: "Marie Antoinette called. She wants her bathroom back."

We got another view of the women's bathroom from another X post that appeared to show guests at the tone deaf Mar-a-Lago "Great Gatsby"-themed Halloween party this year. People pointed out some of the specific problems they had with the whole thing. "The skirt on the sink console just looks so cheesy ... & yet these people PAY to be members," one commenter said, via X. Someone else replied, "That carpet's been there at least 40 years too, soaking up God knows what." According to the Mar-a-Lago Club website, Trump bought the property in 1985, and he made it a club in 1995. So it very well could be that the bathroom design dates back to that time.

The peeks inside the Mar-a-Lago women's bathroom lounge also confirmed that there is in fact a photo of Trump hanging in the bathroom, which left netizens horrified. One person asked, "how can you have so much money and be so tacky?" It seems that we may never really have an answer to that question. But with Trump, it's pretty clear that we're going to keep asking for a long time.