Inside Look At Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Resort Is Just As Tacky As We Expected
We've seen what Donald Trump has done to the Oval Office in his second term, notably adding gaudy gold decor. We've seen his renovation of the Rose Garden, a patio that mimics Mar-a-Lago. But unless you're a member, you haven't seen the inside of Trump's private club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Those of us who can't afford the million dollar Mar-a-Lago membership fee can get an occasional glimpse of it from videos, and we saw a new perspective on the club when someone recorded a clip of the lounge area in one of the women's bathrooms, and it got posted on X. Unsurprisingly, it is over the top and tasteless.
The overly ornate room features chandeliers, inexplicable ceramic knickknacks, and flowery carpet that is reminiscent of a country club from the 1980s. And we weren't alone in not liking it — people on social media razzed the Mar-a-Lago decor. "For a 'high end resort', Mar A Lago looks pretty crappy. Like one of those motels on the outskirts of Vegas trying to look fancy with no idea what class looks like. The decorator has horrible taste," one critic wrote. And another person on X posted, "The decor is like a cheap bordello's idea of class and taste."
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago bathroom design was met with derision
That hits just kept coming for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago bathroom design. One person said, "looks like a bathroom somewhere between The Addams Family and 'Sunset Boulevard.'" And another quipped: "Marie Antoinette called. She wants her bathroom back."
We got another view of the women's bathroom from another X post that appeared to show guests at the tone deaf Mar-a-Lago "Great Gatsby"-themed Halloween party this year. People pointed out some of the specific problems they had with the whole thing. "The skirt on the sink console just looks so cheesy ... & yet these people PAY to be members," one commenter said, via X. Someone else replied, "That carpet's been there at least 40 years too, soaking up God knows what." According to the Mar-a-Lago Club website, Trump bought the property in 1985, and he made it a club in 1995. So it very well could be that the bathroom design dates back to that time.
The peeks inside the Mar-a-Lago women's bathroom lounge also confirmed that there is in fact a photo of Trump hanging in the bathroom, which left netizens horrified. One person asked, "how can you have so much money and be so tacky?" It seems that we may never really have an answer to that question. But with Trump, it's pretty clear that we're going to keep asking for a long time.