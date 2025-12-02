The Worst Dressed Celebs At The 2025 Gotham Awards

The holiday season is underway, and that means another special celebratory season is forthcoming: awards season! On December 1, the Gotham Awards welcomed the film world's biggest and brightest names to the red carpet. The Gotham Film & Media Institute honored the year's best movies and the folks behind them. And those honorees came to the ceremony in full force. Some dressed the part, and others ... well, let's just say — everyone came dressed. So, that's a win, right?

Most folks can agree that 2025 has been one strange year, and this was reflected in Hollywood fashion. The worst-dressed celebrities of 2025 sported some unarguably bad looks this year, and the red carpet fashion has been fitting right in. As is true with most award shows, the Gotham Awards brought out both the best and the worst of certain stars' wardrobes. Some celebs looked not-so-pretty in pink, while others put failed experiments with silhouettes on display. Plenty of stars took home awards after the big night, but we think some worst-dressed awards should've been handed out too.