The Worst Dressed Celebs At The 2025 Gotham Awards
The holiday season is underway, and that means another special celebratory season is forthcoming: awards season! On December 1, the Gotham Awards welcomed the film world's biggest and brightest names to the red carpet. The Gotham Film & Media Institute honored the year's best movies and the folks behind them. And those honorees came to the ceremony in full force. Some dressed the part, and others ... well, let's just say — everyone came dressed. So, that's a win, right?
Most folks can agree that 2025 has been one strange year, and this was reflected in Hollywood fashion. The worst-dressed celebrities of 2025 sported some unarguably bad looks this year, and the red carpet fashion has been fitting right in. As is true with most award shows, the Gotham Awards brought out both the best and the worst of certain stars' wardrobes. Some celebs looked not-so-pretty in pink, while others put failed experiments with silhouettes on display. Plenty of stars took home awards after the big night, but we think some worst-dressed awards should've been handed out too.
Rihanna gave chewed bubble gum vibes
Over the years, there have been plenty of Rihanna red carpet moments that have left us utterly speechless, but nothing was ever quite like this. The star hit the red carpet in a head-to-toe pink look that you really need to see to believe. The unique off-the-shoulder, oversized, drop-waist silhouette clearly aimed to be a major fashion statement, rather than something that really let Rihanna shine. But the dress' bizarre shape paired with a matching pink hat and long, black gloves was just a bit too out-there.
Alexander Skarsgård's Barbie-inspired suit didn't work
Perhaps Alexander Skarsgård wanted to look like a Ken doll on the red carpet with his blonde hair, cut jawline, and shiny Barbie-pink suit jacket. Unfortunately, he just looked like a mess. For starters, this pink jacket didn't work with the black pants and shirt; it may have looked better if he chose to keep the jacket unbuttoned. Somehow, though, the worst detail of this look was the pale yellow tie, which made the color palette even more of a head-scratcher.
Zoey Deutch must have Big Bird pinned on her Pinterest
A dress covered in voluminous yellow feathers? What could Zoey Deutch have possibly been channeling with this look other than Big Bird? A close-up photo of a dandelion? Spaghetti squash? Any way you slice it, this dress was distracting. Despite its eye-catching look, the overpowering silhouette made Deutsch fade into the background. And, while there wasn't a great alternative to her simple styling, the pared-down makeup and simple hair made her get even more lost in the over-the-top look.
Chloë Sevigny looked like a Brussels sprout
Chloë Sevigny seems to have been inspired by her favorite veggie when getting ready for the Gotham Awards. The actor sported a long-sleeve minidress in a shade of green we probably wouldn't encourage anyone to wear for really any occasion. The bright hue teamed up with her cold, flat makeup to give Sevigny a one-dimensional, ghostly look. And, if the color of her dress wasn't enough to leave us thinking of Brussels sprouts, her leafy-looking hairstyle managed to reinforce it even more.
It looked like the red carpet was swallowing Teyana Taylor whole
Juxtaposing cool and casual pieces with dramatic, glam fashion statements is definitely on-trend right now. This can, however, be difficult to make work. Teyana Taylor's Gotham Awards look was a great example of how not to do this style. Paired with the baggy t-shirt, this dramatic, voluminous red skirt looked like a total mismatch, rather than a cool, interesting contrast. The white top would have worked with something sleek on the bottom, and the skirt may have even worked with different styling. Overall, this was just too much fabric to be a fashion serve.
Kristen Stewart's outfit gave us flashbacks to our mean elementary school principal
While it may have been on the simple side, Kristen Stewart's outfit was one of the more perplexing looks at the Gotham Awards. The skirt suit's silhouette threw off Stewart's proportions and swallowed her up, thanks to the baggy cropped jacket and the odd length of the skirt. Stewart paired the already strange suit with a baggy black top and shoes that looked a bit like hooves, both of which added to the look's confusing shape and proportions.
Felicity Jones appeared to be sporting nothing but a heavy duty apron
A floor-length, black evening gown is usually a safe bet for a fancy event, but Felicity Jones' version had us doing a double-take. Jones typically looks stunning in full glam on the red carpet. This time, though, she looked like she was headed out to put some hot dogs on the grill but forgot to get fully dressed. Something about the high neckline and skinny straps around both her neck and back gave apron vibes, and it was pretty distracting.
Amanda Seyfried looked like she was getting licked by a giant tongue
Amanda Seyfried arrived on the red carpet wearing an elegant, asymmetrical black gown. Unfortunately, the big tongue appliqué across the front had us a bit distracted. Surely this wasn't actually meant to be a tongue, but what was it supposed to be? A leaf? An abstract pink pop of color? Regardless, it is clearly tongue-colored and tongue-shaped, and that just didn't work in Seyfried's favor. She also styled it with boring, heavy-looking hair and platform shoes that didn't elevate the vibe.
Did Jessie Buckley's dress get stuck in her slip?
Who among us hasn't accidentally walked out of the bathroom with our skirt tucked into our underwear? Okay — maybe not everyone has, but surely everyone wants to avoid this tragic wardrobe malfunction as much as possible. And we definitely wouldn't want to wear a dress that looks like it has the wardrobe malfunction built in. The combination of fabrics that made up Jessie Buckley's asymmetrical dress really looked like a black dress with a white slip exposed, which created a confusing and sloppy look.
Hilaria Baldwin looked like she borrowed her daughter's dance recital outfit
Hilaria Baldwin went all out for the 2025 Gotham Awards in a micro minidress that showed plenty of skin. The dress had a frilly skirt, corset detailing, and a bland color palette with a boring print. Despite the many conflicting elements, there was basically nothing about this dress that worked. And Baldwin made it even weirder by styling it with glittery silver pumps and throwing on a silver moto jacket when she got outside. Talk about clash of the vibes.