The Worst-Dressed Celebrities Of 2025 So Far
The year 2025 has certainly been a wild ride thus far. And while most of us can agree celebrity fashion hasn't been the worst part, that doesn't mean it's exactly been good, either. From red carpets to sporting events, the stars have been out and about in 2025 and they've been flaunting their wardrobes. As always, there are stars who are looking better than ever, while others are making some seriously questionable style choices.
This year, it seems many stars have been more inclined to embrace bold style statements or take fashion risks and this is something we love to see. Yet, we've also found ourselves scratching our heads, squinting our eyes, and occasionally cringing at what some stars are sporting more than ever before. From bold silhouettes and an overload of black and white, to many bad hair choices and a hat so horrible it will go down in history, the celeb style mistakes of 2025 are all over the map. And when it comes to wardrobes gone wrong, we've got the worst this wild year has had to offer.
Millie Bobby Brown's new style has been making her look much older than she is
Millie Bobby Brown looks nearly unrecognizable after her blonde hair extension transformation and this new look seems to be extending to her fashion choices, as well. The "Stranger Things" star kicked off 2025 by entering her Millie Bobby Blonde era and folks are took note of how her new look may not suit her as well as her old one. In addition to lighter locks, Brown has been rocking a more tanned skin tone and it seems she doesn't quite know how to flatter this new coloring. This was evidenced by the peach Louis Vuitton gown that landed her on the list of worst-dressed stars at the 2025 SAG Awards. And this peach, sun-kissed, and blonde combo was far from the only example of a less-than-flattering color palette Brown has displayed so far this year. If the TV star wants to commit to her new blonde 'do, then she may need to get her color analysis done.
Brown is unquestionably stunning, but her transition into a strangely different style has been so abrupt that it's even getting flak from fans. On February 26, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "who keeps styling her like a 47 year old divorced mother of 4," which earned nearly 110,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Attached was a video of Brown at "The Electric State" premiere sporting an overly complicated gold ensemble and an updo (above).
Timothée Chalamet's fashion risks have been flops as of late
Timothée Chalamet may be doing some of his best work these days, but he's definitely not looking his best. Chalamet has had quite the transformation since he first arrived on the scene, but his clear appreciation for fashion has remained consistent through it all. It appears that this hasn't changed in 2025. Yet, Chalamet's fashion risks aren't exactly paying off. Thanks to his highly talked about performance in "A Complete Unknown," Chalamet hit all the red carpets this award season. However, the star ditched his famous locks for a seemingly DIY haircut and an odd little mustache that's sometimes accompanied by an equally odd little goatee.
In defense of Chalamet's fashion choices, we can't deny that his hair is definitely making all of his outfits look worse. Still, that doesn't mean Chalamet's 2025 red carpet looks would have been hits with the help of his signature curls and a bit of shaving cream. We weren't big fans of his cotton candy-inspired outfit at the Berlin Film Festival and his lime green and leather look at the SAG Awards (above) was a total miss. Even his look at the Golden Globe Awards, where he draped his Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford tie around his neck like a scarf, felt like an attempt at a cool fashion statement that didn't quite land.
Vera Wang's looks have been consistently weird
Vera Wang is nothing if not a fashion icon but this fact has made her bizarre 2025 fashion choices all the more shocking. Wang looked like she was trying to stay under the radar at an NYC screening of "Harlem Ice" in early February, sporting an all-black look comprised of a plain tank top, skirt, sunglasses, and her usual long, straight locks. Days later, at the BAFTA Film Awards nominees party, she donned long, white hair, and bleached brows, which made her look like a villain straight out of a fantasy novel. She paired this with an oddly shaped, low-cut black gown (above), which only worsened this effect.
Wang was then one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 BAFTA Awards, with a black-and-white two-piece set. She, once again, walked the red carpet in black sunglasses and also tossed on a black leather jacket, and these accessories made the already odd look feel more all over the place. As a renowned designer, there's no question whether or not Wang has taste and her own sense of style, but these days, her personal looks have gone a bit awry.
Many of Demi Moore's red carpet looks have been head-scratchers
We've seen more of Demi Moore this award season than we have in years thanks to her many nods for "The Substance." Yet, many of her red carpet looks have been just plain weird. She was one of the worst-dressed stars at the Critics Choice Awards with her blue Schiaparelli gown that looked like something straight out of her critically acclaimed horror film. She also arrived at the BAFTA Awards in a beaded McQueen gown made up of abstract shapes in a strange color palette.
However, our least favorite of Moore's looks was the black Bottega Veneta dress she wore to claim a coveted statue at the SAG Awards (above). The gown was an odd shape that threw off the look of Moore's proportions, with a dropped-waist and overall peculiar silhouette. Like she does with most of her looks, Moore styled this gown with plain, extra-long straight hair parted in the middle. This style often makes her looks feel a bit more casual and can, in many cases, clash with the style of what she's wearing. Her Armani look at the Golden Globes was definitely her best red carpet fashion statement of 2025, thus far, and we'd love to see more of this type of styling from her.
Lisa Rinna's style has been circus chic
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Rinna has been going all out with her fashion in 2025. And let's just say — her looks have been pretty out there. Rinna attended plenty of fashion-related events in some truly unhinged ensembles. It's clear she's eager to experiment with style and make bold fashion statements and this is something we can always get behind. Still, her choices in 2025 have been nothing short of whacky.
Rinna secured her title as one of the worst-dressed stars at Paris Fashion Week 2025 with not one, but three different looks, all complete with their own uniquely bizarre hairstyle. The least offensive of Rinna's fashion week flops was her fully cream-colored look at the Jean Paul Gaultier show. Her Gaultier suit wasn't a major hit, but on its own, it wasn't a major miss, either. Yet, her show-stopping blonde wig made her look like something out of a Tim Burton movie. She popped on a short red wig as the cherry on top of her circus-ready ensemble at the Viktor & Rolf's couture show (above). However, Rinna's worst wig accompanied her worst look. Her white gown, severe makeup, and Lord Farquaad wig at the Stéphane Rolland show was a real blunder. Since then, Rinna's flop era has continued with a bonkers blue look at the Marc Jacobs' spring 2025 fashion show and beyond.
Travis Kelce's pre-game looks have been cringe-inducing
While his style may not be quite as talked-about or scrutinized as that of his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seems to love an over-the-top fashion moment. The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end tends to make wild fashion statements more frequently than what we might typically expect from a famous football player. And in 2025, those fashion statements have not been good ones.
For Kelce and his teammates, 2025 was a big year, as they headed to the Super Bowl. And Kelce has dressed accordingly. In late January, he arrived the AFC Championship Game in a Thom Browne suit with stripe detailing and a matching tie. The look felt a bit too match-y match-y and was made even worse with the addition of a coordinating beanie and pair of glasses. This look wasn't great, but it paled in comparison to the suit that earned him a place on the list of worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Super Bowl. The Chiefs were defeated in a landslide victory and, dare we say, Kelce's look when he arrived at the game was a bad luck charm? He sported an oversized orange suit with a shirt and sunglasses that were both in a matching hue. He accessorized with a gold brooch and a black bag and shoes to match (above). This was all over-the-top, but his longer hair somehow made it even worse.
Nicola Coughlan has made a string of strange choices
Nicola Coughlan is always stunning, but this year, she's worn one strange ensemble after another. In the past, Coughlan has never been afraid to experiment with unique, exciting outfits, and 2025 has been no exception — we're just not loving her choices this time around. She attended the Dior Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week rocking the famous designer, but her windbreaker-inspired look featured odd proportions and just looked plain messy. Coughlan continued this pattern of seemingly casual, sporty attire reworked into evening-wear at the Irish Film and Television Academy and Awards. Her black Simone Rocha frock offered yet another odd silhouette and the neckline and buckle detailing didn't make the right statement.
However, Coughlan's worst look was her SAG Awards ensemble. The pastel hue of her Dior dress was perfect on her, and unlike the other major looks she's rocked so far this year, the silhouette was mostly beautiful. But the hemline and neckline both overwhelmed Coughlan's petite frame. And those long black gloves took this look from pretty to pretty confusing.
Melania Trump's looks have been nothing short of disturbing
Melania Trump started 2025 strong as the single worst-dressed attendee at her husband Donald Trump's inauguration. This baffling ensemble was composed of a stuffy coat and a hat plucked straight from a cartoon villain's closet. It's sure to go down in history for all the wrong reasons. Frankly, this look would have been more than enough to make her one of the worst-dressed public figures of 2025, but Melania has not even made a fair attempt at redeeming herself since then.
From her black-and-white dress at the Inaugural Ball to her no-frills suit at the National Governors Association Evening dinner, Melania's wardrobe has been somber, grave, and totally lacking in color or fun. Of all the worst-dressed stars of this year, most don't come close to her level of fashion fails. Some of Melania's outfit choices have meant more than we realized over the years, as the former model doesn't shy away from making subtle statements with her clothes. Her 2025 wardrobe certainly hasn't been typical, so it's safe to assume she's looking to send a message. While we may not be sure what that message is, it's clear that it's a downright scary statement. Melania is, of course, a polarizing figure, but we can likely all agree that, in 2025, we don't need more things to be scared of, and we definitely don't need more scary outfits.