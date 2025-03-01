The Worst-Dressed Celebrities Of 2025 So Far

The year 2025 has certainly been a wild ride thus far. And while most of us can agree celebrity fashion hasn't been the worst part, that doesn't mean it's exactly been good, either. From red carpets to sporting events, the stars have been out and about in 2025 and they've been flaunting their wardrobes. As always, there are stars who are looking better than ever, while others are making some seriously questionable style choices.

This year, it seems many stars have been more inclined to embrace bold style statements or take fashion risks and this is something we love to see. Yet, we've also found ourselves scratching our heads, squinting our eyes, and occasionally cringing at what some stars are sporting more than ever before. From bold silhouettes and an overload of black and white, to many bad hair choices and a hat so horrible it will go down in history, the celeb style mistakes of 2025 are all over the map. And when it comes to wardrobes gone wrong, we've got the worst this wild year has had to offer.