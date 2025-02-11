The Stunning Transformation Of Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones has had a dozens of leading roles in her career — but there were a few leading roles that she turned down along the way. And, as it turns out, turning down these roles proved to be a major turning point. One of these roles was the coveted lead in 2015's "Fifty Shades of Grey," which Jones turned down — just as well considering Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan's salary was surprisingly low. Johnson went on to win the role, which skyrocketed her to Hollywood stardom. Jones also turned down the lead of Snow White in the 2012 film "Mirror Mirror," starring Julia Roberts, so that she could do a small play in London.

Advertisement

For Jones, her focus was always on choosing good projects, regardless of the hype surrounding them. "I was thinking, 'If I keep doing this, am I ever going to work again?'" she told The Telegraph of one of her decisions to turn down a role. "But, each time, I would ask myself: Is it going to be any good? Do I have a sense that the film will work, or resonate with the public? Do I really want to be playing this part every ­single day for months? But, ultimately, it comes down to what the story is that I'm helping to put out into the world." She added, "There's a certain amount of patience required to wait for the right thing."