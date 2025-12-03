Miley Cyrus Breaks From Tradition With 'Bold' And Pricey Engagement Ring, Says Diamond Pro

It seems Christmas came early for Miley Cyrus this year. The pop star is now engaged to Maxx Morando after dating for four years, per Page Six. The lovebirds, who have a sizeable age gap, were seen at the premiere of "Avatar: Fire And Ash" on December 1, 2025, and fans quickly spotted a diamond ring on Cyrus' left hand. According to the outlet, the ring, designed by Jacquie Aiche, features a 14-karat gold band.

Cyrus made sure to show off the gorgeous ring at the movie premiere, with her hand ultimately stealing the spotlight on the red carpet. But besides being beautiful, the ring is noteworthy for another major reason. The List reached out to Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, to get his expert take on the jewelry.

Immediately, he noticed that Cyrus' engagement ring was an untraditional piece. "The design choice to place an elongated cushion cut in an east to west bezel setting is incredibly bold," he said, noting how phenomenal the item turned out. Moreover, Morando clearly didn't skimp on the ring, because Fried estimated it was worth around $150,000.