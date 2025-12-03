Miley Cyrus Breaks From Tradition With 'Bold' And Pricey Engagement Ring, Says Diamond Pro
It seems Christmas came early for Miley Cyrus this year. The pop star is now engaged to Maxx Morando after dating for four years, per Page Six. The lovebirds, who have a sizeable age gap, were seen at the premiere of "Avatar: Fire And Ash" on December 1, 2025, and fans quickly spotted a diamond ring on Cyrus' left hand. According to the outlet, the ring, designed by Jacquie Aiche, features a 14-karat gold band.
Cyrus made sure to show off the gorgeous ring at the movie premiere, with her hand ultimately stealing the spotlight on the red carpet. But besides being beautiful, the ring is noteworthy for another major reason. The List reached out to Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, to get his expert take on the jewelry.
Immediately, he noticed that Cyrus' engagement ring was an untraditional piece. "The design choice to place an elongated cushion cut in an east to west bezel setting is incredibly bold," he said, noting how phenomenal the item turned out. Moreover, Morando clearly didn't skimp on the ring, because Fried estimated it was worth around $150,000.
The ring is unlike the one Liam Hemsworth gave her
The ring Maxx Morando picked out for his fiancée is vastly different from what Miley Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had gotten for her. Back in 2016, the "Flowers" singer stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and discussed her engagement ring with the talk show host. She joked how bizarre the ring was — because it was real jewelry. "Most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy," she quipped, noting how the ring didn't always work with the rest of her jewelry.
"So, sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune," she admitted. Understandably, Hemsworth reportedly was very confused about the switch-up. "It's like, 'well, this really isn't my aesthetic, but I'll wear it ['cause] you love me,'" Cyrus shared. (FYI, this would be the second time Cyrus got engaged to Hemsworth, the first being back in 2012. They would go on to get secretly married in 2018, then divorced in 2020).
Hemsworth's ring, like Morando's, was a cushion cut diamond. Jeweler Neil Lane told People in 2012 that the ring's stone in the center was "hand-cut around 1880 or 1890 and it's unique and in its original form." Both rings give off different vibes, but considering how cavalier Cyrus seemed to be as she talked about Hemsworth's ring, compared to how she made sure Morando's ring was front and center for the cameras, it's clear which piece she prefers.