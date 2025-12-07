Taylor Sheridan: The Most Tragic Details Of His Life

Born in 1970 in North Carolina, Taylor Sheridan grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, before his mother bought a ranch in Cranfills Gap, Texas, allowing him to grow up in nature. Sheridan has spoken about how his time on the ranch developed his understanding and appreciation of Western culture and cowboy life. However, it was a painful and potentially life-threatening childhood illness that taught him to love movies and developed his passion for telling stories about the Wild West.

Sheridan developed pneumonia at a young age, becoming so ill that he found himself stuck in bed for weeks with nothing to do and no way to go out and enjoy the ranch he'd come to love so much. Being the early 1980s, he had little to do but watch an old TV with just the three major broadcast channels. "I watched a lot of old movies," Sheridan told Business Insider in 2016. "Clint Eastwood movies, a lot of John Wayne films, a lot of movies that celebrated the region of where I lived."

Sheridan told Business Insider that, not long after he recovered from his bout of pneumonia, his family ended up getting cable, "and the whole world opened up." He later revealed that it was his repeated viewing of Westerns that developed his sense of writing and creativity. While speaking with Andrea Fappani, host of the "Along for the Ride" podcast, Sheridan explained (via The Times), "You see the same [old movie] nine times and you start kind of studying it."