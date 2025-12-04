Prince Harry's Savage Swing At Donald Trump On Late Night Show Ignites An Internet War
U.K. royal family member Prince Harry is going full American, taking jabs at the president on late night TV — do we have another Jimmy Kimmel controversy on our hands? During a brief and hilarious appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Wednesday, December 4, Harry took his claws out while bantering with the talk show host about America's fixation on royals. "Look, I wouldn't say we're obsessed with royalty," Colbert said, to which the Duke of Sussex replied, "Really? I heard you elected a king." As the audience wooed and booed, Colbert acknowledged, "That's a fair point."
Some people in the YouTube comments loved Harry's wit. "'I heard you elected a king,' that was hilarious," one commenter wrote. "Love that line so much!" said another. A user on X (formerly Twitter) admired Harry's bold claims about the president, as it seemed like a nod to the "No Kings" movement. However, the praise wasn't unanimous. "Talentless grifter Prince Harry gets booed on Colbert for making a joke about Trump being a king," another X user chided. Several others made remarks about Harry's immigration status, as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to Santa Barbara (specifically the Montecito neighborhood) in 2020 — with one person even calling for the government to "#DeportPrinceHarry." This likely won't hinder him from get any closer to becoming a U.S. citizen, if Harry so desires.
Harry joked about Trump's CBS lawsuit
Prince Harry really went full throttle with his shots at American politics during his skit with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show." As their rehearsed conversation about Harry's desire to star in a Christmas movie went on, the prince said, "I'll record a self-tape, I'll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House — all the things you people in TV do." When Colbert said he "didn't do any of those things," Harry jokingly clapped back with, "Maybe that's why you're canceled."
The joke was in reference to Donald Trump's 2024 lawsuit against CBS, which alleged the network edited a "60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris to make her look favorable in the media during the presidential election. CBS settled the lawsuit by paying Trump $16 million, which Colbert called a "big, fat bribe" on an episode of his show in July 2025. Just days after his comment, CBS announced the cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," taking effect at the end of the current season. Even though Harry's remarks were meant to be a complete jab at Trump, they had to sting a little for Colbert as well. But clearly, Harry won't "Spare" anyone's feelings.