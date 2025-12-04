Prince Harry's Savage Swing At Donald Trump On Late Night Show Ignites An Internet War

Prince Harry really went full throttle with his shots at American politics during his skit with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show." As their rehearsed conversation about Harry's desire to star in a Christmas movie went on, the prince said, "I'll record a self-tape, I'll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House — all the things you people in TV do." When Colbert said he "didn't do any of those things," Harry jokingly clapped back with, "Maybe that's why you're canceled."

The joke was in reference to Donald Trump's 2024 lawsuit against CBS, which alleged the network edited a "60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris to make her look favorable in the media during the presidential election. CBS settled the lawsuit by paying Trump $16 million, which Colbert called a "big, fat bribe" on an episode of his show in July 2025. Just days after his comment, CBS announced the cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," taking effect at the end of the current season. Even though Harry's remarks were meant to be a complete jab at Trump, they had to sting a little for Colbert as well. But clearly, Harry won't "Spare" anyone's feelings.