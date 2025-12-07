Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Isn't From Where You Think

Joe Keery is a lot of things. He's a beautiful actor no one talks about, he cuts hair as a hobby, and he's a musician who goes by the name Djo. That last one has caused some disconnect between Keery and his fans, however. His song, "End of Beginning," references Chicago, and that's partly why many people think he's from the Windy City.

In actuality, Keery is from Newburyport, Massachusetts, and he returned to his hometown over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2025, stopping by Olive's Coffee & Bakehouse — much to the excitement of the staff on call that day. The restaurant even posted a selfie to Instagram that many of the employees took with Keery. "We ended our busy Thanksgiving weekend with a visit from [Keery.] He was kind enough to take a selfie with my [Stranger Things] fans/staff," the caption read.

Keery attended DePaul University in Chicago, graduating from The Theatre School in 2014. This could have also led to fans' confusion about where he grew up. In April 2025, Keery spoke with CBS Mornings, going down memory lane about his college years. He even scored some commercial work while he lived there, something that encouraged him to keep honing his craft.