Royals Who Slayed The Runway In Iconic Fashion

One royal who has made her catwalk debut is Lady Amelia Windsor. Regarded as one of the most eligible single royals around the world, this blond beauty is the child of George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews, and his wife, Sylvana Tomaselli, a lecturer at the University of Cambridge. Amelia is a royal on her father's side, as the earl is the son of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

However, when Lady Amelia walked in Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2017 show in Milan, the look was more cutting-edge than old-fashioned. The appearance marked a defining moment for a modern British royal. Called "the most beautiful member of the royal family" by Tatler in 2016, Lady Amelia had already been on the fashion world's radar, but her appearance on the runway solidified her status as an industry favorite. What made the moment stand out was not just her presence, but the confidence with which she stepped into a spotlight few royals ever enter.

She was giving youthful glamor and digital-age royalty, wearing a tea-length black baby dress adorned with white, red, and pink roses. Could the floral pattern have been intended as a homage to her famous family's origins — as the British monarchy can be traced back to the War of the Roses? One aspect of the ensemble wasn't subtle, though, and that was her crown. Even on the catwalk, Lady Amelia was serving regality.