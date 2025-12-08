Royals Who Slayed The Runway In Iconic Fashion
From Lahore to London and beyond, people from all over the world are fascinated by royal fashion. Usually, our interests revolve around tiaras and coronation-ready gowns, but lately, members of modern monarchies have stepped away from the palace balcony and onto the catwalk. That's right, we're talking about modern royals who have thrown their hat into the fashion-model ring. Mingling with A-listers and star creatives, these princes, princesses, ladies, counts, and more are carving out a new space for themselves in pop culture.
There have been many times throughout history that royal fashion got weird – from giant, spindly fascinators to blinding neon frocks. However, by stepping onto the runway, some rogue royals are taking matters into their own hands. Between boundary-pushing ensembles that challenge tradition to classically chic looks that wink to fashion history, these strutting aristocrats are changing the way we think of monarchies. Fashion houses have taken notice, too, embracing royals not just as muses but as serious steppers in their own right.
Lady Amelia Windsor
One royal who has made her catwalk debut is Lady Amelia Windsor. Regarded as one of the most eligible single royals around the world, this blond beauty is the child of George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews, and his wife, Sylvana Tomaselli, a lecturer at the University of Cambridge. Amelia is a royal on her father's side, as the earl is the son of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.
However, when Lady Amelia walked in Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2017 show in Milan, the look was more cutting-edge than old-fashioned. The appearance marked a defining moment for a modern British royal. Called "the most beautiful member of the royal family" by Tatler in 2016, Lady Amelia had already been on the fashion world's radar, but her appearance on the runway solidified her status as an industry favorite. What made the moment stand out was not just her presence, but the confidence with which she stepped into a spotlight few royals ever enter.
She was giving youthful glamor and digital-age royalty, wearing a tea-length black baby dress adorned with white, red, and pink roses. Could the floral pattern have been intended as a homage to her famous family's origins — as the British monarchy can be traced back to the War of the Roses? One aspect of the ensemble wasn't subtle, though, and that was her crown. Even on the catwalk, Lady Amelia was serving regality.
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark
Far away from the foggy streets of London, this royal hails from an altogether more balmy dynastic line. Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark was born into the Greek royal family — a brood that still has cache even though they might not have any actual power. That's right, the Greek government held an infamous referendum in 1974, abolishing its monarchy. This happened long before Princess Maria-Olympia was born (she came into the world in 1996), but continues to go by the title "princess."
With no country to rule, you may be asking yourself, "What does Princess Maria-Olympia do for a living?" Well, this blond bombshell has made a home for herself on the catwalk, and has been spotted several times on runways for major fashion houses. Although her look was a mini dress rather than a regal gown, she was hired by Dolce & Gabbana in 2017 to walk in their Alta Moda show. In 2019, she had a starring turn, opening the Saks Potts Spring 2019 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
Fashion isn't just a side hustle for Princess Maria-Olympia. Much of her educational life has been dedicated to the serious side of fashion. The royal attended a boarding school in Switzerland in her teen years, where she got stuck in the books, focusing on art history, graphic design, and fashion. After leaving this school, she enrolled in New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study and studied fashion business and marketing.
Princess Keisha Omilana of Nigeria
Like many modern royals, the strutting Princess Keisha Omilana of Nigeria actually goes by a shortened version of her full name. Her full title is HRH Princess Keisha Omilana, Princess of the Arugbabuwo ruling house, the crown royal dynasty Ipetu Ijesa of Yoruba Kingdom, Nigeria. However, can you blame her for opting for the nickname? "Princess Keisha Omilana" sure does fit better on a fashion show program.
Princess Keisha came into her regal title after marrying Prince Kunle of Nigeria in 2006, but this hasn't stopped her from pursuing other professional opportunities. The Nigerian princess is deeply embedded in the fashion world. Not only has she appeared on the runway herself, but she is also at the helm of an entertainment and fashion magazine titled SAXS Mag. Speaking to Business Insider in 2023, the year of the magazine's launch, Princess Keisha admitted that it was haters who inspired her to invest more deeply in the fashion world. "I kind of got tired of screaming, 'Yes, I have a title, yes, I've married well, but I enjoy what I do and I enjoy working,'" she said.
As for the catwalk itself, Princess Keisha wore a stunning, gold leopard print dress in 2012 when she walked during the Code Purple fundraising runway. With a one-shoulder style cut and cascading silk fabric, this eccentric look was perfect for a royal with such an independent spirit. If you look closely, you can even see her on-theme purple shoes.
Count Nikolai of Monpezat
The Danish royal family is a 1,000-year-old monarchy, but one rogue member of their clan is pushing the limits of what is expected of a royal. In 2018, the grandson of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Count Nikolai of Monpezat, made his catwalk debut. The royal walked for the high-fashion brand, Burberry, during London Fashion Week. As the label is known for their specific plaid ensembles, the count was spotted wearing two different classic Burberry looks.
As it turned out, Nikolai had signed a contract with a high profile modeling agency in Denmark. As the eldest son of Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, this royal is also sixth in line to the Danish throne. Unfortunately, Nikolai, who used to be known as a "Prince of Denmark," was stripped of his "prince" title in 2022 after a shock decision from his grandmother. In an effort to slim down the monarchy, Margrethe revoked these titles from all of Prince Joachim's children.
This familial row didn't stop Nikolai, now called Count of Monpezat, from forging his chosen career. In recent years, this former prince has walked on runways for Dior and been featured in the pages of "Vogue." While time will only tell if Nikolai is set to become a fashion icon, he told the magazine El País in 2023, "Fashion has interested me throughout my adolescence ... I would love to continue working with fashion as long as I can."
His Royal Highness Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur
Style has no nationality, as proven by His Royal Highness Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, aka Pacho. Though he is celebrated as a royal in India, this high-flying blue blood first exploded onto western media's radar when he escorted Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter who has grown up to be her twin, to the 2017 Bal des Débutantes in Paris. For the uninitiated, this is a debutante ball for the rich and famous.
The fashion world became so infatuated with this debonair royal that he was soon walking the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk, stunning in a tailored men's suit in their Spring/Summer show. Regal energy was on full display, as Pacho paired his suit with slicked back hair and a simple black bowtie. Although 1971 marked the end of monarchies in India, Pacho and his family are still recognized as would-be-rulers by people who hail from the state of Rajasthan. Pacho himself stepped into his faux-royal role in 2011, after his grandfather died. If you follow his maternal line, you'll eventually reach Maharaja Jai Singh II, the founder of the city of Jaipur in 1727.
Today, Pacho honors his Indian heritage in his clothing. With a reputation for hybrid styling, the royal often alternates between wearing suits in the western style and bandhgalas, which is a traditional Indian-style suit jacket. When the part-time model, part-time aristocrat was profiled by the Financial Times, the magazine boldly referred to him as "Jaipur's king of fashion."
Lady Kitty Spencer
Although no one could blame you for mistaking this tall, blond model for a Nordic princess, in actuality, Lady Kitty Spencer has deep ties to the British royal family. As the niece of the late Princess Diana, she is only a few relations away from the future king of England — William, Prince of Wales. However, unlike her cousin, she is more likely to be spotted strutting down the catwalk than standing at the podium at charity events.
Donning a brightly colored dress with flared sleeves, shoulder-grazing blue earrings, and a scarlet-hued handbag, Spencer cut a distinct silhouette when she walked in Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2019 fashion show. Her ensemble looked as if it had been dipped into a crayon box, and was a far cry from the more muted gowns that you might expect from a woman in the British royal family. The look was indeed more summer spritz than London fog, but it was fitting for the occasion, as the D&G show took place in Milan.
Spencer's turn on the catwalk was more than stunt casting. She is a frequent collaborator of Dolce & Gabbana's, having walked in several of their shows throughout the years, and even wore a gold crown during one of her catwalks appearances. In addition to the runways, she has also had a starring turn in one of their 2018 ad campaigns. While her iconic aunt died in 1997, it's clear that Spencer takes after her in poise and grace.
Lady Alice Manners
If California has the Kardashian sisters, then London has the Manners sisters. These sisters may have different accents, but they do have incredibly similar reputations. Although Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney became household names when their reality series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" launched them into the spotlight, Lady Violet, Lady Alice, and Lady Eliza have an altogether different claim to fame.
As the daughters of the 11th Duke and Duchess of Rutland (who are now separated), it wasn't too hard for these sisters to make headlines. The Daily Mail even once called them "the bad Manners sisters of British high society," while The Telegraph published a headline which referred to their "wild 'all-night' parties." However, these sisters have had a PR makeover in recent years. One landmark moment in this image-shift was when Lady Alice Manners walked in Dolce & Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2018 Secret & Diamonds show.
The second daughter of the three wowed in a thin-strapped column dress in midnight black. Fitting for the theme of the show, Manners' dress was literally weeping with jewel-like adornments. The black fur shrug and netted hairpiece added an extra level of poshness, and seemed to be crafted with Manners in mind. It was a special family affair, too, as Lady Alice was joined by Lady Violet Manners on the runway as well. Unlike her sister, though, this royal-turned-model has written for The Sunday Telegraph's Country Style column and also posed for big brands like Bare Minerals and Ralph Lauren.
Charlotte Casiraghi
Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, lives a lavish life. Although she doesn't have a "princess" or "lady" title attached to her name, just one look at Casiraghi's CV will prove her to be a member of Monaco's storied royal family — officially called the House of Grimaldi. In fact, this royal opened the 2022 Chanel Haute Couture show atop her horse. Does it get more blue blood than that?
Casiraghi wore a fitted riding jacket, chic riding helmet, and a stony gaze as she trotted down the minimalist catwalk in Paris, although her gorgeous chestnut horse truly stole the show. This showing combined two great aspects of the royal's public image; not only is she a show jumper with a deep history of equestrianism, but Casiraghi is also one of Chanel's high-profile ambassadors.
Interviews with Casiraghi reveal her ambition to separate herself from her royal roots and make a name for herself in the fashion and sports world. Speaking to The Telegraph in 2024, the brunette beauty said, "I always try to detach myself from this 'royal' status' ... I don't particularly like this 'official representing.'" She went on to say, "I prefer to be free." Glamor runs in her veins, though, as this moneyed missus is also related to one of the iciest Hitchcock blonds of all time — the late actress Grace Kelly was her grandmother.
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Princess Catherine of Wales' style has changed through the years, that much is true. But while many fans may be familiar with her iconic wedding gown or her chic maternity dresses, few know about the princess' short stint as a model. Before she ever graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace, this future queen showed some skin when she wore a sheer, lacy dress for a 2002 charity fashion show.
The princess was a student at Scotland's St. Andrews University at the time, and the dress she wore came not from a huge fashion house, but from a fashion student named Charlotte Todd. One other student was in the fashion show audience as well — Prince William. Although the two were already friends at the time, legend has it that seeing his future wife on the catwalk marked the first time Prince William began to see her in a romantic light. Season 6 of the "The Crown" even fictionalized what this moment might have looked like.
While some jaws might drop upon seeing this gown's sheer fabric, the flirty piece was created for a project called "The Art of Seduction" — so it was actually right on theme. Kate Middleton — as she was known as then — styled the dress with a bandeau-style top and short black bikini bottoms. With her tight bronze curls and aqua-hued strips across the bust and the hem, this future royal injected some fun into this otherwise sexy look.
Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies
Covered head to toe in cerulean, this little-known Italian royal stole the show at a 2024 Pierre Cardin fashion show. Modeling the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies was the picture of European glitz and glamor as she donned a short, flowing blue mini-dress with a deep sapphire emblem at the bust. As for her makeup and hair, the princess donned a sleek, rocker-chick look and matching blue eyeshadow.
Her presence added a new dimension to the show's concept, as having a princess on the catwalk quite literally illustrated the "blue blood" theme. Her sister, Maria Carolina, also made an appearance on the jewel-toned runway. The two famously do everything together. Both attended the Marangoni Fashion Institute in Paris before attending Harvard University.
Their parents are Prince Carlo and Princess Camilla of Bourbon-Two Sicilies and their father has ties to the royal dynasty that, at one point, laid claim to southern Italy and Sicily. Today, however, Princess Maria Chiara and her sister are more likely to be seen stalking down the runway than waving to crowds of commoners from a villa balcony. They are certified fashion lovers, and as Princess Maria Chiara once told Hello!, "A princess today is not a girl who lives in a castle and waits for her Prince Charming ... A princess today is engaged in the challenges of the world, someone who uses her title and position to make a positive change to help others."