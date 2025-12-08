Details About Robert Downey Jr.'s Divorce From His First Wife

The following article contains references to drug use and addiction.

Oscar-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. has had a stunning transformation, but it wasn't always a smooth journey for the second-generation Hollywood star. Prior to the career renaissance he underwent thanks to the success of "Iron Man," Downey Jr. had garnered a far less flattering reputation due to his struggles with addiction and various run-ins with the law. Downey Jr.'s troubled lifestyle may have contributed to the end of his marriage to first wife Deborah Falconer.

Downey Jr. and Falconer wed in 1992 after only six weeks of dating. The pair welcomed their first and only child together, a son named Indio Downey, the following year. Downey Jr. and Falconer separated in 1996, though Falconer didn't formally file for divorce until January 2001, due to "irreconcilable differences," per ABC News. The outlet noted at the time that Downey Jr. had been released from prison in August 2000 following a drug-related conviction, only to be arrested on drug charges again three months later. ABC also speculated Falconer's decision to finally pull the trigger on a divorce could've had something to do with the way Downey Jr. was a little too friendly with Calista Flockhart at the Golden Globes shortly before the filing (the duo co-starred on "Ally McBeal" together). Additionally, Falconer and musician Victor Indrizzo were reportedly living together amid her separation from Downey Jr., according to New York Daily News.

Downey Jr. and Falconer's divorce was finalized in 2004, with Falconer receiving custody of Indio, who was only 10 years old at the time. "This is more or less just a formality," a spokesperson for Downey Jr. told the press regarding the actor's day in court with his ex-wife (per BBC). After all, by that point, Downey Jr. had well and truly moved on.