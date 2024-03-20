Robert Downey Jr. Failed To Make A Good First Impression On His Wife Susan

If you've failed to make a good first impression on your crush, never fear. Robert Downey Jr. didn't make a good impression on his wife Susan Downey, and it didn't doom their love story. The duo first met while working on the Halle Berry film "Gothika" — Susan (last name Levin before marriage) as a producer and Robert as a star. "Gothika" was a return to film after his time in jail (and Robert has shared candid remarks about serving jail time).

During an interview the Downeys did for The Hollywood Reporter, Susan explained what she first thought of Robert at a team lunch with Berry and the movie's director. "Everybody else ordered Japanese, but Robert told us how oatmeal was the 'superfood,'" Susan said. "He brought his own packets of oatmeal to have at lunch. And he had this box of various herbs and stuff. And then he started doing these yoga moves. I mean, he was interesting but weird."

That interaction thankfully wasn't strange enough to completely give Susan "the ick." It apparently took three times for Susan to agree to go on a date with Robert, and they fell in love and got engaged after three months (though he was legally married to his ex Deborah Falconer at the time). Susan wanted a two-year engagement and was firm that she would only stay with him if he was fully sober from drugs.