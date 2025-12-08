What Michelle Obama Really Thought About Her Buzz-Worthy Gold Boots

All first ladies are under a certain amount of pressure to look good, but as the first Black woman in the White House, Michelle Obama had an even higher mountain to climb to get into the public's good graces. And, depressingly, after her husband's two terms in office were over, the bestselling author continued to find herself at the mercy of critics. Case in point: the fabulous, gold, thigh-high, Balenciaga boots that the former first lady chose for the Brooklyn stop of her 2018 "Becoming" book tour. Michelle Obama has worn some inappropriate outfits over the years, but these boots caused a major stir. A lot of opinions were flung into the public sphere, but what did Obama herself really think of the attention-grabbing footwear?

During "Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look — A Conversation with Robin Roberts — Special Edition of 20/20," she admitted that when they were first presented to her, "I was like 'these are some boots," (via Facebook). The mother of two wasn't sure if she'd even be able to walk in them, or what event they could possibly be suited for. But, as Roberts excitedly pointed out, if you can't rock them in front of Carrie Bradshaw (actor Sarah Jessica Parker was conducting the on-tour interview), then, when? Notably, the gorgeous yellow gown, also by Balenciaga, was the only dress the author wore during the stint.

Describing the boots as "fun, sparkly, [and] sexy," Obama proudly stated, "We brought the glitter, we brought the glam." However, Obama acknowledged the shoes wouldn't have been suitable for a first lady's ensemble, joking, "We're not letting these boots into the White House." Even so, she's still among the handful of first ladies who broke all the fashion rules.