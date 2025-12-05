JD Vance Takes A Slimy U-Turn On Zohran Mamdani After Trump Fawns Over The NYC Mayor

When NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani had some feisty words for Donald Trump after his election win, most people expected the controversial president and his cronies to fight back. So, it came as a surprise when Trump had plenty of praise for Mamdani after their meeting last month. It is, perhaps, less of a surprise that Trump's positive opinion of Mamdani has caused JD Vance to change his tune.

One of Vance's biggest defining traits is that he seemingly has no defining traits. He often seems to mold to whatever opinion or stance he thinks will serve him best at any given moment — most notably his trajectory from an outspoken anti-MAGA past to being Trump's vice president. Now, he's apparently having another convenient change of heart. Before Mamdani was elected as New York City's mayor, Vance's stance on him was what we might have expected.

In August, Vance appeared on Fox News' "The Will Cain Show" and spoke about Mamdani, asking, "Is this a man who feels gratitude for the United States of America? ... It would be nice for him to occasionally show a sense of gratitude instead of just attacking the U.S. for all of its problems." These days, it's basically a requirement that Vance sides with Trump, so in keeping with his love of flip-flopping, he's changed his stance on Mamdani from ungrateful America-hater to something more aligned with Trump's fawning. Now, Vance is calling Mamdani "smart," per NBC News.