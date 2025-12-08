Do Barron And Melania Trump Have Dual Citizenship? What We Know

When Republican Senator Bernie Moreno proposed the "Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025", he may not have thought it all the way through. The proposed bill, which would effectively scrap dual citizenship in the United States, boldly states that "to preserve the integrity of national citizenship, allegiance to the United States must be undivided." The problem is that the plan may hurt Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, who actually have dual citizenship themselves.

Melania and Barron both have dual citizenship in the United States but also in Melania's native country, Slovenia. Melania became a naturalized citizen in 2006 after coming to the United States on a tourist visa. She eventually obtained multiple working visas for her work as a model and obtained an EB-1 visa in 2001. Although her husband, Donald Trump, has conflicting feelings about Melania's Slovenian roots, it was still important for the first lady to keep her citizenship in Slovenia, and she made sure their son had the same.

According to The Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan, Melania had a bigger plan in mind for Barron to have dual citizenship in her home country. "First of all, he can work freely in all of Europe much more easily...so if he wants to go start a Paris bureau of Trump.org or a Slovenian bureau, it's much easier for him, and it just gives him more options," Jordan shared in an interview with C-SPAN. Plus, with Melania's marriage to Donald Trump reportedly such a mess behind the scenes, she might just want to keep her options open, too.