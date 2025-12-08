Do Barron And Melania Trump Have Dual Citizenship? What We Know
When Republican Senator Bernie Moreno proposed the "Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025", he may not have thought it all the way through. The proposed bill, which would effectively scrap dual citizenship in the United States, boldly states that "to preserve the integrity of national citizenship, allegiance to the United States must be undivided." The problem is that the plan may hurt Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, who actually have dual citizenship themselves.
Melania and Barron both have dual citizenship in the United States but also in Melania's native country, Slovenia. Melania became a naturalized citizen in 2006 after coming to the United States on a tourist visa. She eventually obtained multiple working visas for her work as a model and obtained an EB-1 visa in 2001. Although her husband, Donald Trump, has conflicting feelings about Melania's Slovenian roots, it was still important for the first lady to keep her citizenship in Slovenia, and she made sure their son had the same.
According to The Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan, Melania had a bigger plan in mind for Barron to have dual citizenship in her home country. "First of all, he can work freely in all of Europe much more easily...so if he wants to go start a Paris bureau of Trump.org or a Slovenian bureau, it's much easier for him, and it just gives him more options," Jordan shared in an interview with C-SPAN. Plus, with Melania's marriage to Donald Trump reportedly such a mess behind the scenes, she might just want to keep her options open, too.
Slovenians proudly support and boast about Melania
Though Melania Trump has rarely returned to her home country after leaving, the citizens of Slovenia still hold her in high esteem, particularly in her hometown, Sevnica. "From an average Slovenian town, she reached the top of the U.S., that should show the young that if they try, they can become whatever they want," Sevnica's mayor, Srecko Ocvirk, shared with AFP (via Fortune).
Local vendors have introduced various products named after her, including wine, chocolates, and even the popular Melania cake, made with Belgian white chocolate, walnuts, and almonds. If the Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025 passes, it's possible that Melania might have to choose between her established life in the States and her home country. The bill would take effect 180 days after being signed into law.
Interestingly enough, Senator Bernie Moreno, who is so gung-ho for scrapping dual citizenship, is an immigrant himself. He is originally from Colombia, and moved to the United States at five years old. He would become an official citizen at 18, and eventually renounced his citizenship in Colombia to go all in on his life in America. "Being an American citizen is an honor and a privilege — and if you want to be an American, it's all or nothing. It's time to end dual citizenship for good," Moreno said, according to WKBN. Time will tell if this bill actually passes, but Melania might have to rethink any future plans in Slovenia for her and Barron.