How Donald Trump Really Feels About Melania's Slovenian Roots

Melania Trump was born in Yugoslavia (now Slovenia) in 1970 and grew up in Sevnica, a small town of under 5,000. She was known as Melanija Knavs until she established her career and life as Melania Trump. When Melania first met Donald Trump in 1998, she didn't even want to give him her number, but from that rocky start, they went on to have a long-lasting relationship. They dated for seven years before tying the knot in 2005. The following year, the two welcomed Barron Trump.

After Donald won the 2016 presidential election, Melania's popularity soared in her hometown. A salami was even named after her, and a statue was commissioned in her honor. While Melania gained global attention, Donald has expressed conflicting feelings about his wife's background. He has never bothered to learn her language, even though their son was raised multilingual like his mother. This often leaves Trump feeling left out. As Mary Jordan, author of "The Art of Her Deal," told CBS News, "He has said it annoys him sometimes because he has no idea what they're saying." Melania's parents also speak Slovenian, contributing to the disconnect between Donald and the rest of the family.