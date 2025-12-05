Donald & Melania Trump's Marriage Is A Mess When They Think Cameras Aren't Watching

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who's been paying attention knows something is definitely up with Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage. One would have to be blind to miss it. What goes on behind closed doors tends to translate to the public sphere, and eagle-eyed pundits are wagering that Donald and Melania's marriage might be on the rocks. Those who have been keeping an eye on the first couple since the divisive politician's first term will know that Melania has repeatedly snubbed Donald's PDA efforts. Remember that memorable 2017 hand slap from the first lady, in Israel? The moment made headlines, and for good reason.

The couple's body language hasn't changed much since. During the 2025 White House Halloween festivities, Melania was once again caught ignoring her husband's attempts to take hold of her hand. In footage from the event, the president reaches for his wife but he's left grasping thin air. Then there's the off-handed comment Donald made about French President Emmanuel Macron and his own wife, Brigitte Macron, who were caught in what appeared to be a heated lover's spat shortly before exiting their airplane in May 2025.

Brigitte, who was out of shot at the time, was seen shoving her hand into her husband's face. Donald was asked about the viral clip at an Oval Office press briefing by a reporter, who wanted to know if the president had some advice for his French counterpart. "Make sure the door remains closed," he quipped (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The Trumps have thus far managed to work out their issues privately, but there's plenty of scuttlebutt indicating Melania and Donald's marriage is a mess when the cameras aren't watching.