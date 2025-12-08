Kimberly Guilfoyle's Wildly Lavish Life In Greece Is Proof She's So Out Of Touch

Kimberly Guilfoyle officially stepped into her role as U.S. Ambassador to Greece in November of 2025. After campaigning in support of President Donald Trump, even after her split from his eldest son, Don Jr., the former lawyer has transformed her career. Guilfoyle first worked as a legal advisor on television networks like Court TV and ABC News. As her work started to lean toward Fox News, her connection to the Trump family became stronger before eventually starting her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. As one can imagine, with her growing fame and her ties to the billionaire family, Guilfoyle became used to a life of wealth and luxury.

Her life in Greece has been no different. After packing her bags and moving to the foreign country, Guilfoyle has made headlines with her extravagant lifestyle that has carried over from the States. Packed full of her luxury accommodations, expensive pastimes, and overall flaunting of her fame and status, the new life of the ambassador is one of complete grandeur. Could it be that this opulence that Guilfoyle is not ashamed to exhibit merely showcases how out of touch she is with the real world?