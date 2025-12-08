Kimberly Guilfoyle's Wildly Lavish Life In Greece Is Proof She's So Out Of Touch
Kimberly Guilfoyle officially stepped into her role as U.S. Ambassador to Greece in November of 2025. After campaigning in support of President Donald Trump, even after her split from his eldest son, Don Jr., the former lawyer has transformed her career. Guilfoyle first worked as a legal advisor on television networks like Court TV and ABC News. As her work started to lean toward Fox News, her connection to the Trump family became stronger before eventually starting her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. As one can imagine, with her growing fame and her ties to the billionaire family, Guilfoyle became used to a life of wealth and luxury.
Her life in Greece has been no different. After packing her bags and moving to the foreign country, Guilfoyle has made headlines with her extravagant lifestyle that has carried over from the States. Packed full of her luxury accommodations, expensive pastimes, and overall flaunting of her fame and status, the new life of the ambassador is one of complete grandeur. Could it be that this opulence that Guilfoyle is not ashamed to exhibit merely showcases how out of touch she is with the real world?
Guilfoyle's handsome income sets her apart from others
Even before stepping into the role as the United States Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle was bringing in bank. The podcast host and CEO of "American Dream Corp." raked in over $1.7 million in 2024. Like many of her MAGA and political counterparts, Guilfoyle has been calculated in investing in brands, stocks, and heading business ventures. Outside of her media involvement, she has also invested in Amazon and Apple, crafted new alcohol brands, and chipped into Palm Beach businesses.
Many of these sources of income have been set up to passively fill Guilfoyle's bank account while she takes on her new role within President Donald Trump's administration. And, in 2025, these passive incomes will be supplemented by the ambassador's salary. Though the income of ambassadors is not explicitly shared, it is estimated that people in Guilfoyle's role make around $100,000 a year. That's about $30,000 more than the income of an average American citizen, placing the podcast host outside the reality of many of the individuals she is set to represent.
The Greek Ambassador's huge mansion is a lavish abode
Not only does her heavy wallet set the U.S. Ambassador aside from the average person, but her large mansion in Greece screams of being out of touch. The Jefferson House (the formal name of the U.S. Ambassador's house in Greece) is the residence for every individual named ambassador to Greece throughout the years. However, the home also aligns with Guilfoyle's history of mansion-living. As the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., she previously lived in a $9.7 million mansion in Florida with the eldest Trump son. So the lavish digs (which were actually partially inspired by Floridian homes) of her Greek life likely made the transition effortless for Guilfoyle.
The massive, fully furnished mansion features an in-ground pool, huge formal reception rooms, and a manicured garden. Needless to say, the house's opulence and grandeur offer a totally pretentious insight into Guilfoyle's new life in the foreign country. The house's location does even more to prove Guilfoyle's out-of-touch lifestyle. Located in Kolonaki, Athens, the podcast host's new home isn't only in one of the most affluent regions of Greece, but one of the most expensive in the world.
Guilfoyle hasn't shied away from using her position to have a little fun
Kimberly Guilfoyle has taken the time outside of her political duties to explore some of the pastimes in the foreign country she now calls home. In November of 2025, the US Ambassador was spotted in attendance at the Peace and Friendship Stadium after accepting an invitation from the Olympiacos Basketball Club. Of course, many individuals worldwide love enjoying a good basketball game, especially if they have the opportunity to watch it live in the stadium. And Guilfoyle wasn't up in the nosebleeds or far back in the bleachers.
The California lawyer was filmed sitting courtside alongside other Greek celebrities like filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos. The cushioned seats that she claps along in can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars each! But Guilfoyle's expensive seats weren't the only lavish part of her basketball game appearance. Before moving down to her seats along the court, the podcast host was photographed with the presidents of the team, Panagiotis and Giorgos Angelopoulos.
Guilfoyle's loud parties have been the talk of the town
The U.S. Ambassador took a page out of her boss, President Donald Trump's, book with her grand entrance into the country. You would think she would be exploring the sites or involving herself in the community of Athens. However, Guilfoyle focused on planning a huge party at a nightclub. The event hosted a spectacular, star-studded guest list. The attendees included, but weren't limited to, pop stars, government officials, and global diplomats.
Guilfoyle flew in for the event, taking advantage of a billionaire's private jet to take up her role as both ambassador and hostess. To top off her wealthy image, Guilfoyle entered the party — meant to be an introduction of the American to the Greek public — on the arm of billionaire Eric Vassilatos. The lawyer's party was so full of glitz and glam that it raised the eyebrows of Greek government officials. A source told Daily Mail that her plans had many concerned, saying, "We look like the banana republic right now. You know Russia and China are looking at us like fools."
Her political role has given her the opportunity of a lifetime
Every day citizens don't carry the torch to honor the most talented athletes around the world. No, rather the Olympics hand-picks individuals that reflect the same fame, power, and celebrity as their quadrennial athletic competitions. Olympic torch bearers have been famous individuals like Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, Muhammad Ali, and Ellen DeGeneres. And Kimberly Guilfoyle was among the cherry-picked bearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Dressed in the official garb, the US Ambassador smiled and waved with the Olympic torch lifted high in her right hand. She received the torch from the Secretary General of the Hellenic Olympic Committee before she walked it from the Acropolis Museum to the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens. Security for both her and the torch flanked her along the journey, creating an even bigger visual gap between Guilfoyle and an average individual. The highly photographed moment was simply another piece of evidence of her incredibly lavish life.