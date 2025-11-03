Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Makes It To Greece & Proves Her Tacky Style Isn't Going Anywhere

Kimberly Guilfoyle is the ambassador to Greece, which some thought may have required her to give up some of her party girl lifestyle. However, her appearance at a recent event in Greece is showing us that even when you take her to a different country, Guilfoyle still has the over-the-top, tacky outfits on lock. Guilfoyle was at an event in Athens hosted by the popular Greek pop singer Konstantinos Argiros, where she wore a glittery floor-length silver gown with a fur coat; whether it's real fur or not, we don't know. Whatever it is, it's giving us Cruella de Vil vibes. She finished the look with some sparkly, sky-high heels and a matching bag, both of which seemed more suited to a senior going to prom than a diplomat.

And it wasn't just the outfit that we noticed had some classic Guilfoyle styling to it. In a photo shared by Dope Magazine on Instagram, Guilfoyle is looking particularly smooth-skinned as well. We wonder if Guilfoyle perhaps even had a say in what photo of her was used because it's got that Guilfoyle Photoshop edit / Facetune feel to it. And even in a new country, she's held onto her super long extensions that aren't doing her any favors.