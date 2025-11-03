Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Makes It To Greece & Proves Her Tacky Style Isn't Going Anywhere
Kimberly Guilfoyle is the ambassador to Greece, which some thought may have required her to give up some of her party girl lifestyle. However, her appearance at a recent event in Greece is showing us that even when you take her to a different country, Guilfoyle still has the over-the-top, tacky outfits on lock. Guilfoyle was at an event in Athens hosted by the popular Greek pop singer Konstantinos Argiros, where she wore a glittery floor-length silver gown with a fur coat; whether it's real fur or not, we don't know. Whatever it is, it's giving us Cruella de Vil vibes. She finished the look with some sparkly, sky-high heels and a matching bag, both of which seemed more suited to a senior going to prom than a diplomat.
And it wasn't just the outfit that we noticed had some classic Guilfoyle styling to it. In a photo shared by Dope Magazine on Instagram, Guilfoyle is looking particularly smooth-skinned as well. We wonder if Guilfoyle perhaps even had a say in what photo of her was used because it's got that Guilfoyle Photoshop edit / Facetune feel to it. And even in a new country, she's held onto her super long extensions that aren't doing her any favors.
Kimberly Guilfoyle topped it all off with a bling-y cross
Kimberly Guilfoyle was also wearing a large, presumably diamond, cross to one of her first events in Greece as ambassador. Karoline Leavitt has rocked some pricey cross necklaces as press secretary, but nothing compared to Guilfoyle's look.
The event in Guilfoyle's honor was well attended. Along with the host, pop star Konstantinos Argiros, a number of major players in Greek politics and business were in attendance. Pictures from the event showed people dressed up, but none so fancy as Guilfoyle. In her defense, the party was in her honor, but still. It was a lot.
It's not the first time that Guilfoyle has hung out with Argiros. The two were seen dancing together at a charity event in London last month. Argiros is married with kids, so there's no potential romance; however, we could see Guilfoyle looking for a husband while she's in Greece if she's going to be going to events looking like that. And if he's into Guilfoyle's flashy look, which apparently Donald Trump Jr. didn't always approve of, then Guilfoyle will be set.