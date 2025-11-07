Kimberly Guilfoyle's Unfiltered Greek Ambassador Portrait Puts Her Mar-A-Lago Face On Blast

After Kimberly Guilfoyle successfully became the United States Ambassador to Greece in September of 2025, she started her new job with a bang. Not one to willingly ditch her party girl ways, Guilfoyle threatened her relationship with the Trumps by throwing herself a lavish bash before starting her first day in her new position. Now that the dust has settled from her entrance to her big girl job, Guilfoyle was finally gifted a perk of the position — an official portrait. Unfortunately, it highlights many of the struggles Guilfoyle faces when trying to avoid plastic surgery rumors.

Congrats to our new ambassador to Greece, the cradle of western civilization and the birthplace of democracy pic.twitter.com/3LEFTjI2fM — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) November 7, 2025

Without the help of her favorite filters, the harsh reality of Guilfoyle's face shines out. While the professional attire does help Guilfoyle's style, her cakey makeup does her dirty. As per usual, she's overdone the mascara, creating a raccoon-like effect. Plus, her blush and highlighter draw attention to her Mar-A-Lago face transformation. Especially with how full her lips appear, it feels like there's a line drawn from the edge of her mouth all the way up her cheekbones, giving her an uncanny appearance.

Even from the photo, her possible hair extensions feel heavy, and the two-tone of lighter hair on the bottom and darker hair on top suggests the hair itself is unhealthy. More than anything, Guilfoyle's portrait highlights her struggle to find a polished sense of style.