The Shady Rumor Surrounding Shane Harper And Samantha Boscarino's Love Story
"Good Luck Charlie" cast members Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino made headlines in November 2025, after People confirmed that the pair had secretly gotten married. But instead of congratulating the couple, internet sleuths whipped out their magnifying glasses, digging deeper into Harper and Boscarino's relationship — and they seemingly uncovered a shady past.
Many years ago, the actors met on the set of the Disney Channel show, where they both bonded with the series' star, Bridgit Mendler. Mendler, who ditched Hollywood for a surprisingly normal career, dated Harper from 2011 to 2015. Fans at the time were shocked when Mendler revealed to The Humor Mill that she was single in October 2015, after raving about her then-boyfriend Harper on "The Meredith Viera Show" just months prior. Things seemingly turned complicated when Boscarino — a close friend and reportedly even once a roommate of Mendler's — began seeing Harper. It is unclear when the pair started dating; some speculate around the time Harper and Boscarino starred in the 2018 film "God's Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness," while others believe Harper actually cheated on Mendler with Boscarino — though there is no evidence of that being the truth.
Nonetheless, netizens have spotlighted clues on social media that Mendler was left heartbroken after Harper moved on with her close friend. Before 2018, there were countless photos of the "Lemonade Mouth" star and Boscarino together on social media. But after that, it seemed like radio silence on their friendship. Additionally, Mendler does not follow her former bestie or Harper on Instagram anymore, as of this writing.
Harper's love triangle with Boscarino and Mendler imitated a Good Luck Charlie plot
While there is zero evidence to prove that Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino had an affair behind Bridgit Mendler's back, their supposed love triangle seems just as messy as the one they played out on screen. In Season 1 of "Good Luck Charlie," Shane Harper was introduced onto the show as Spencer Walsh, the boyfriend of Teddy Duncan, played by Mendler. Dream hunk Spencer was beloved by fans until he cheated on Teddy with Skyler, played by Boscarino. At first, Spencer told Teddy that he and Skyler were cousins when she caught him with his arm around her (the same lie he told Skyler about Teddy). But when Skyler and Teddy met and realized Spencer was lying to both of them, they dumped him and wrote a song about him.
Their on-again, off-again relationship might have been tied up with a bow in the series finale — where Teddy and Spencer seemingly leave the door open for another potential romance — but Mendler and Harper's real-life relationship clearly did not have such a happy ending. Though it's worth mentioning that Mendler's life today isn't as tragic as her supposed fallout with Harper and Boscarino makes it seem. In 2019, the Northwood Space CEO married Griffin Cleverly, an engineer and her company's co-founder. Thus, it all worked out in the end.