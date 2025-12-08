The Shady Rumor Surrounding Shane Harper And Samantha Boscarino's Love Story

"Good Luck Charlie" cast members Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino made headlines in November 2025, after People confirmed that the pair had secretly gotten married. But instead of congratulating the couple, internet sleuths whipped out their magnifying glasses, digging deeper into Harper and Boscarino's relationship — and they seemingly uncovered a shady past.

Many years ago, the actors met on the set of the Disney Channel show, where they both bonded with the series' star, Bridgit Mendler. Mendler, who ditched Hollywood for a surprisingly normal career, dated Harper from 2011 to 2015. Fans at the time were shocked when Mendler revealed to The Humor Mill that she was single in October 2015, after raving about her then-boyfriend Harper on "The Meredith Viera Show" just months prior. Things seemingly turned complicated when Boscarino — a close friend and reportedly even once a roommate of Mendler's — began seeing Harper. It is unclear when the pair started dating; some speculate around the time Harper and Boscarino starred in the 2018 film "God's Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness," while others believe Harper actually cheated on Mendler with Boscarino — though there is no evidence of that being the truth.

Nonetheless, netizens have spotlighted clues on social media that Mendler was left heartbroken after Harper moved on with her close friend. Before 2018, there were countless photos of the "Lemonade Mouth" star and Boscarino together on social media. But after that, it seemed like radio silence on their friendship. Additionally, Mendler does not follow her former bestie or Harper on Instagram anymore, as of this writing.