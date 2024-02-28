Whatever Happened To Bridgit Mendler? Here's What She's Doing Today
The career trajectory of former Disney Channel stars is always an interesting topic for fans. Most of the alums from the channel continue on in the entertainment industry, like Miley Cyrus or Olivia Rodrigo. However, sometimes, the actors find their callings in completely different arenas; Bridgit Mendler certainly did.
Mendler began her Disney Channel journey as the recurring character Juliet on "Wizards of Waverly Place" in 2009. She landed a lead role on "Good Luck Charlie" in 2010, and starred in her first Disney Channel Original Movie "Lemonade Mouth" in 2011. Like many Disney stars, Mendler also ventured into the music industry, releasing her debut album in 2012. After releasing two EPs in 2013 and 2016, Mendler took a step back from Hollywood and pivoted to focus on her education. Now, as the CEO of a space start-up and mother to a 4 year old son, the "Hurricane" singer is living her best life out of the spotlight.
Mendler is the CEO of a space startup
After releasing her EP "Nemesis" in 2016, Bridgit Mendler applied to the University of Southern California and started working towards her degree in anthropology. She stayed out of the public eye for a few years, only updating her fans in 2018 that she was now enrolled in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and pursuing a master's in media arts and sciences. In 2021, the "Merry Happy Whatever" star enrolled in Harvard Law School to get her Juris Doctor. After working on her education, in February 2024, Mendler announced that she is now the co-founder and CEO of Northwood, a space startup with their "sights set on building a data highway between earth and space."
"We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space," Mendler wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We have a lot of work ahead of us but that's the fun part. If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood."
Mendler loves being a mother to her son
Bridgit Mendler has made huge strides in her professional life since leaving the Disney Channel, but she's also prioritized her personal life. Mendler married her husband Griffin Cleverly in 2019; an engineer by trade, it was announced that Cleverly will serve as the chief officer of technology at Northwood. The couple decided to expand their family together by fostering children, which turned into adoption.
"The other news I wanted to share is I'm a mama to a sweet 4yo boy," Mendler wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter in February 2024, the same day she announced her startup. "Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I'm so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is."
Since Mendler keeps her life out of the media nowadays, the double announcement was welcome news for fans. One user tweeted, "Expecting music news and then announcing she's a CEO for a space company and a mother to an adopted 4 year old. I'm kind of obsessed with this pipeline."