Whatever Happened To Bridgit Mendler? Here's What She's Doing Today

The career trajectory of former Disney Channel stars is always an interesting topic for fans. Most of the alums from the channel continue on in the entertainment industry, like Miley Cyrus or Olivia Rodrigo. However, sometimes, the actors find their callings in completely different arenas; Bridgit Mendler certainly did.

Mendler began her Disney Channel journey as the recurring character Juliet on "Wizards of Waverly Place" in 2009. She landed a lead role on "Good Luck Charlie" in 2010, and starred in her first Disney Channel Original Movie "Lemonade Mouth" in 2011. Like many Disney stars, Mendler also ventured into the music industry, releasing her debut album in 2012. After releasing two EPs in 2013 and 2016, Mendler took a step back from Hollywood and pivoted to focus on her education. Now, as the CEO of a space start-up and mother to a 4 year old son, the "Hurricane" singer is living her best life out of the spotlight.