Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie's Skip Kate's Christmas Service & It Speaks Volumes

This article mentions sexual abuse allegations.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her first-ever Christmas carol concert in 2021 (and looked stunning doing so). She has continued the tradition at Westminster Abbey, even in 2024, the same year that Kate revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment. Kate was joined by her husband William, Prince of Wales, and all three of their kids for this year's event.However, not everyone who's attended in the past was there this year, notably Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Kate apparently sent them invitations for the event; however, on her Instagram Stories, Eugenie expressed regret that she and Beatrice wouldn't be attending this year. "Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family," it read. The post didn't hint as to exactly why they wouldn't be there, and there are plenty online who think that it had to do with the dramatic fall from grace of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew. Both Beatrice and Eugenie are keeping their titles after their father's recently had his removed by King Charles III over continued interest in Mountbatten-Windsor's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and sexual assault allegations against him.

It could be that the royal sisters are keeping their heads down until this royal PR disaster blows over, and it seems to be a sign that they know the drama that their presence at the event could have caused. The last time that a royal was stripped of their title was over 100 years ago, so the drama with their father is definitely still top of mind for many.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).