Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie's Skip Kate's Christmas Service & It Speaks Volumes
This article mentions sexual abuse allegations.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her first-ever Christmas carol concert in 2021 (and looked stunning doing so). She has continued the tradition at Westminster Abbey, even in 2024, the same year that Kate revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment. Kate was joined by her husband William, Prince of Wales, and all three of their kids for this year's event.However, not everyone who's attended in the past was there this year, notably Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Kate apparently sent them invitations for the event; however, on her Instagram Stories, Eugenie expressed regret that she and Beatrice wouldn't be attending this year. "Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family," it read. The post didn't hint as to exactly why they wouldn't be there, and there are plenty online who think that it had to do with the dramatic fall from grace of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew. Both Beatrice and Eugenie are keeping their titles after their father's recently had his removed by King Charles III over continued interest in Mountbatten-Windsor's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and sexual assault allegations against him.
It could be that the royal sisters are keeping their heads down until this royal PR disaster blows over, and it seems to be a sign that they know the drama that their presence at the event could have caused. The last time that a royal was stripped of their title was over 100 years ago, so the drama with their father is definitely still top of mind for many.
The internet is speculating about Beatrice and Eugenie's motives for skipping Kate's concert
Some think that it was a smart decision for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to stay away from the event to prevent drawing focus. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said of the decision, "Probably best after the recent issues with their parents as it would take the focus off the charitable nature of the evening." But then there were those who think that Beatrice and Eugenie were sending a deliberate message to the royal family by skipping the event. "The two of them not going is a SNUB. Perhaps not to Catherine but to the Royal Family & King Charles who took their father's titles," another user shared via X.
Whatever the real reason that the two couldn't attend the event, we may never know for sure. What we do know is that it comes not long after the sexual assault allegations by Virginia Giuffre against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faced renewed scrutiny. Giuffre's posthumous memoir was published in October 2025.
In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stripped Mountbatten-Windsor of many of his titles and royal duties due to the sexual assault claims. King Charles III finished the job in October 2025 by removing the rest of his formal titles (no more "Prince Andrew") and kicking him out of the Royal Lodge, Mountbatten-Windsor's longtime royal residence where he's lived with ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson. Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any claims of wrongdoing.