Everybody Loves Raymond Actors We've Sadly Lost
The following article mentions suicide.
With its delightfully quirky characters, amusing and often relatable conflicts, and sharp dialogue, the television comedy "Everybody Loves Raymond" kept audiences endlessly entertained for nine seasons and steadily emerged as one of the small screen's finest sitcoms. The show garnered glowing reviews and attracted a devoted fan base over the course of its 210 episodes, with the sitcom receiving 15 Primetime Emmys and becoming a ratings knockout for CBS.
"Everybody Loves Raymond" also boasted an incredible ensemble cast. Sadly, a number of the series' stars are no longer with us. In honor of the show's 30th anniversary, the surviving cast and crew reunited in 2025 to film a 90-minute reunion special where they honored late Hollywood legends like Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle.
Other "Everybody Loves Raymond" cast members who have unfortunately passed away include both series staples and memorable recurring characters like Fred Willard, who played Amy's dad Hank MacDougall, as well as Sawyer Sweeten, who appeared as Ray and Debra's son Geoffrey. These stars' legacies live on in the cherished comedy hit.
Doris Roberts
The poster child for overbearing mothers everywhere, Marie Barone always meant well when it came to her smothering nature, but she nonetheless drove her sons wild with her constant meddling. Seasoned star Doris Roberts memorably appeared as Marie for all nine seasons of "Everybody Loves Raymond," with the quick-witted actor winning four Primetime Emmys for her performance. Roberts made her TV screen debut in 1951 in an episode of "Starlight Theatre," with the charismatic star going on to land roles in shows like "St. Elsewhere," "Perfect Strangers," and "Remington Steele."
In addition to her TV work, Roberts earned film credits in movies like "The Honeymoon Killers" and "Little Murders," while also performing on stage in productions of plays like "Bad Habits." She also supported the nonprofit Puppies Behind Bars, which is an organization that gives incarcerated people the chance to raise and train puppies to be guide dogs.
After Roberts died in 2016 at 90 following a stroke, her sitcom family honored the actor and the legacy she left behind. "Doris Roberts had an energy and a spirit that amazed me. She never stopped," Romano said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "Whether working professionally or with her many charities, or just nurturing and mentoring a green young comic trying to make it as an actor, she did everything with such a grand love for life and people and I will miss her dearly."
Peter Boyle
Peter Boyle was already a revered actor by the time he tackled the role of the cantankerous patriarch Frank Barone in 1996. Before "Everybody Loves Raymond," he starred in a number of cinematic classics, including "Young Frankenstein," "Taxi Driver," and "The Candidate."
While on the set of the fan-favorite sitcom in 1999, Boyle had a heart attack and subsequently returned to his Catholic faith after previously serving as a monk for the Christian Brothers order. As Boyle said in a 2005 interview with the Archive of American Television, "I had a heart attack ... and after that, I decided I wasn't going to fool around anymore, and got myself back to Mass." The veteran actor received seven Emmy nominations for his role as Frank but shockingly never walked away with the statue. Regardless, his hilarious bickering with his on-screen son Ray Romano kept viewers hooked all throughout the show's stellar run.
Boyle died in 2006 at 71 from multiple myeloma and heart disease, and his co-stars expressed their sadness over his passing. "Peter was an incredible man who made all of us who had the privilege of working with him aspire to be better actors." Patricia Heaton said in a statement, via CBS News. Romano shared a similar sentiment: "He gave me great advice, he always made me laugh, and the way he connected with everyone around him amazed me."
Sawyer Sweeten
Sawyer Sweeten and his twin brother, Sullivan Sweeten, were just 16 months old when they began portraying Geoffrey and Michael Barone. What's more, their real-life sister Madylin Sweeten played Ally, Ray and Debra's daughter, on "Everybody Loves Raymond." During its run, Sawyer also appeared on "Even Stevens" and in "Frank McKlusky, C.I." He and his twin grew up in front of the camera, as the show bid adieu to audiences when the brothers were 10. Sawyer's life was tragically cut short in 2015 when he died by suicide at 19.
When news spread of the former child star's death, Sawyer's TV family offered their condolences to his loved ones, with Romano telling People, "He was a wonderful and sweet kid to be around. Just a great energy whenever he was there." His on-screen grandmother Doris Roberts also shared her remorse in a Facebook post and urged people to look out for their friends and family. "Make sure your loved ones know how much you care about them, and please check in with them if you haven't touched base with them for a while."
During the show's 30th anniversary reunion in 2025, Sawyer was honored alongside his late cast members Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle. "None of us expected what happened, but I try to think about the good moments and oftentimes that's here on the set," his brother expressed in the special. Both Sullivan and Madilyn work closely with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline to celebrate their sibling's legacy and help spread awareness.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Robert Culp
Robert Culp first skyrocketed to prominence when he headlined the thrilling espionage series "I Spy" in the '60s, sharing the screen with comedian Bill Cosby as secret agent Kelly Robinson. Culp continued his television reign with performances in "Trackdown" and "The Greatest American Hero," with the charismatic star also appearing in popular movies like "Sunday in New York" and "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice." He found further success in the ensuing decades, and in 1996 he began portraying the role of Debra's lovable dad, Warren Whelan.
In a 2007 sitdown with Television Academy Interviews, Culp reflected on his time filming "Everybody Loves Raymond" and the behind-the-scenes camaraderie. "It's impossible to think of a better working situation," he said. "[T]his is in another realm altogether because everybody on that set, everybody, all the way down to the craft service guy, loved what they were doing and they all liked each other enormously."
"Everybody Loves Raymond" isn't the only popular sitcom Culp appeared in during the '90s. He also popped up in episodes of shows like "Who's the Boss," "The Golden Girls," and "The Nanny," further cementing his status as one of the industry's most consistent and dynamic performers. Culp died in 2010 at 79 after suffering a fall while on a walk near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. The actor spent more than five decades in Hollywood and delivered hundreds of winning performances.
Katherine Helmond
Much like Robert Culp, Katherine Helmond was quite the established actor when she joined "Everybody Loves Raymond." Her portrayal of Debra's sweet and sensitive mother, Lois Whelan, would ultimately earn an Emmy nomination in 2002. Helmond was already a familiar face in the TV world thanks to her Golden Globe-winning performances in the sitcoms "Soap" and "Who's the Boss?," and the acclaimed comedy series would become yet another feather in her decorated acting cap.
Helmond retrospectively revealed to Archive of American Television that she believed both she and Culp were added to the show to bring a different energy to the existing ensemble. "I think they realized that they needed an outside force to come in and mix everything up," she said. "The show was going to kind of turn into itself. There were only so many shows that could be done about a husband and a wife and the kids and keeping it in one place." The leading lady also revealed that she based Lois' dynamic with Culp's Warren on a wealthy couple she knew who were painfully self-involved, an idea the writers loved.
Series creator Phil Rosenthal praised the duo and their contributions to the series in his own interview with Archive of American Television. "Katherine Helmond and Robert Culp played Debra's parents and they stayed with us for nine years and they were fantastic." Helmond later went on to voice Lizzy in the animated "Cars" franchise before dying in 2019 at 89 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease.
Fred Willard
Beloved film and TV star Fred Willard was a Tinseltown veteran by the time he first appeared as Amy's ardent Presbyterian father Hank MacDougall on "Everybody Loves Raymond" in Season 7. He appeared in 13 episodes between 2003 and 2005. Willard began his enduring career in the '60s and landed roles in classics like "Get Smart" and "Laverne & Shirley," while also starring in movies including "This Is Spinal Tap" and "Best in Show."
Willard's Hollywood resume was so extensive that even the star himself couldn't keep track of all his acting credits, telling Vulture in 2011, "I've been in a lot of shows, I will say that. Every once in a while I'll look at a tape of something I've done and I won't even remember having done it." He also touched on his reputation and being viewed as a friendly-friendly comedian. "I think to do something that's kind of G- or PG-rated, it takes much more talent — and I'm talking from a writer's point of view — to make a statement or hold the audience's interest. It's much more difficult to do."
Willard remained busy up until the end of his life, earning Emmy nominations for his performances in "Modern Family" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" while lending his voice to the animated masterpiece "WALL-E." Sadly, Willard was one of the actors who we sadly lost in 2020. The "Waiting for Guffman" actor had been diagnosed with coronary artery disease and myelodysplastic syndrome, at age 86 from cardiac arrest. After his death, fellow comedy legends like Ben Stiller and Steve Martin paid tribute.
Georgia Engel
Fred Willard's fictional on-screen wife Pat MacDougall was played by Georgia Engel. The TV star was best known for playing Georgette Franklin Baxter in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," a performance that landed her two Emmy nominations. With her high-pitched voice and loving demeanor, Pat and her husband Hank initially opposed their daughter Amy's marriage to Robert before eventually coming around to their union.
Engel shined as Pat throughout her 13 episode-arc, with "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal singing the actor's praises in an interview with The New York Times. "She could get a laugh on literally every line you gave her. I've never seen anything like it.... It's not everybody who can get up there and get a laugh. You pray for someone like her to come along." Engel, who earned three Emmy nominations for her work on "Raymond," would go on to reunite with her former "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" co-star Betty White in 2012 on the sitcom "Hot in Cleveland."
A devout member of the Church of Christ, Science, Engel reportedly refused to get any medical care due to her religious beliefs. The exact cause of her death in 2019 at age 70 remains unknown. After her passing, Patricia Heaton took to X to honor the actor, calling her "an absolute angel. So dear, so sweet, so talented."
Len Lesser
Not only did Len Lesser deliver an unforgettable performance as the eccentric Uncle Leo in the '90s juggernaut "Seinfeld," but the actor also left quite the impression on audiences as Frank's close buddy Garvin in "Everybody Loves Raymond." Prior to his acting career, Lesser enlisted in the United States Army following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, becoming a sergeant during World War II while serving in the China Burma India Theater.
Lesser caught the acting bug and kicked off his prolific career in the '50s. He made a name for himself as a character actor with roles in endless TV knockouts such as "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," and "All in the Family," as well as in films like "Kelly's Heroes" and "The Outlaw Josey Wales." Like Uncle Leo on "Seinfeld," Garvin became known for his delightfully over-the-top greetings on "Raymond."
After more than 50 years in Hollywood, Lesser died from cancer-related pneumonia in 2011 at the age of 88, prompting Jerry Seinfeld to honor the legacy of his TV uncle in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. "We always loved having him on the show," he said. "I'll never forget when Uncle Leo was in prison and tattooed 'Jerry Hello' on his knuckles. He was a very sweet guy."
Charles Durning
The Barones' devoted local priest Father Hubley, who was a fan of Marie's lasagna and seemed keen on providing divine advice to the Barones, was played by stalwart actor Charles Durning. Throughout his career Durning appeared in over 200 shows, movies, and stage plays and received two Academy Award nominations for his role as The Governor in "The Best Little Wh**ehouse in Texas" and as Colonel Erhardt in "To Be or Not to Be."
In addition to building an enduring career in the entertainment industry, Durning, like his fellow "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Len Lesser, served in World War II. He was decorated for his valor and the injuries he sustained while in battle, receiving the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and three Purple Hearts. Durning remained devoted to honoring veterans during his lifetime and even served as Chairman of the U.S. National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans.
While appearing at an event hosted by the veterans group Wings Over Wendy's in 2009, Durning revealed it took him years to be comfortable enough to talk about the war. "It wasn't very interesting. It was frightening," he said, per the Los Angeles Daily News. When the actor died in 2012 at 89 from natural causes, he was buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Broadway theaters also dimmed their lights to honor Durning and his legacy. He had a stellar stage career and even won a Tony Award for his performance as Big Daddy in the 1990 production of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."
Joseph V. Perry
Joseph V. Perry, who died in 2000, played the namesake owner of the local restaurant Nemo's Pizzeria in seven episodes from 1996 to 1999. Robert Ruth temporarily took over the role for two episodes until the character was seemingly killed off by his pizza rival Marco. Like many of the guest actors who appeared on "Everybody Loves Raymond," Perry had an illustrious presence on the small screen and was known for playing mobsters and characters in law enforcement, appearing in "Wanted Dead or Alive," "Gunsmoke," and "The Virginian" among countless others.
Perry embarked upon his acting journey as a teenager and even won an award for best actor while attending UCLA in 1952, having been presented the accolade by silver screen icon Marlon Brando. While his career lost some steam in the '80s and '90s following his previous small screen success, Perry still landed roles in "The Karate Kid Part III," "Alf," and "Seinfeld" before he took on the part of Nemo the pizza restaurant proprietor; "Raymond" would be his final screen credit before his passing.
Though his Hollywood tenure spanned decades and featured the actor tackling everything from westerns, sitcoms, to police dramas, the character of Nemo arguably provided Perry with the most well-known role of his career and ultimately became synonymous with the star. Perry died in 2000 following complications from diabetes shortly after celebrating his 69th birthday. His brief-yet-memorable stint on the celebrated comedy will forever remain immortalized on screen.