Everybody Loves Raymond Actors We've Sadly Lost

Sawyer Sweeten and his twin brother, Sullivan Sweeten, were just 16 months old when they began portraying Geoffrey and Michael Barone. What's more, their real-life sister Madylin Sweeten played Ally, Ray and Debra's daughter, on "Everybody Loves Raymond." During its run, Sawyer also appeared on "Even Stevens" and in "Frank McKlusky, C.I." He and his twin grew up in front of the camera, as the show bid adieu to audiences when the brothers were 10. Sawyer's life was tragically cut short in 2015 when he died by suicide at 19.

When news spread of the former child star's death, Sawyer's TV family offered their condolences to his loved ones, with Romano telling People, "He was a wonderful and sweet kid to be around. Just a great energy whenever he was there." His on-screen grandmother Doris Roberts also shared her remorse in a Facebook post and urged people to look out for their friends and family. "Make sure your loved ones know how much you care about them, and please check in with them if you haven't touched base with them for a while."

During the show's 30th anniversary reunion in 2025, Sawyer was honored alongside his late cast members Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle. "None of us expected what happened, but I try to think about the good moments and oftentimes that's here on the set," his brother expressed in the special. Both Sullivan and Madilyn work closely with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline to celebrate their sibling's legacy and help spread awareness.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org