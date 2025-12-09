The ShamWow Guy's Return To Relevancy Was Influenced By Charlie Kirk

Vince Offer, AKA the ShamWow guy, has soaked up right-wing ideologies and decided to run for Congress in Texas. Speaking to Fox News Digital, in November 2025, Offer proudly confirmed that he decided to take his career in a political direction to pay tribute to "the original woke buster," Charlie Kirk. Some of the ShamWow guy's other motivations to run included a deep desire to "destroy wokeism" and to "make America happy" amid the deep bipartisan divide. In an interview with TIME, that very same month, the pitchman shared how the late podcaster had propelled him towards his goal.

"I felt like I have Charlie Kirk's spirit in me, in a sense — or near me. It's drawn me to do this," Offer explained. However, he didn't just honor the late podcaster with the giant leap; there was also a cringeworthy parody song entitled "Woke Busters." The music video for the track, which was released on Kirk's birthday, was a thinly-veiled attempt at rage bait, featuring a hodge-podge of blatantly transphobic and racist clips. Needless to say, not a good look for someone who wanted to be considered a serious politician. According to his website, Offer intended to work on six bills if elected to Congress.

Through one such bill, the ShamWow guy sought to restrict the content that children watched online so that America would have "fewer blue haired communists." Additionally, he wanted to install cameras in classrooms so that parents could know without a shadow of a doubt that their children weren't learning "sexual and woke absurd ideologies." Some other issues the actor intended to tackle were banning NSFW content on X, formerly known as Twitter, and requiring companies to hire human tech support workers.