The ShamWow Guy's Return To Relevancy Was Influenced By Charlie Kirk
Vince Offer, AKA the ShamWow guy, has soaked up right-wing ideologies and decided to run for Congress in Texas. Speaking to Fox News Digital, in November 2025, Offer proudly confirmed that he decided to take his career in a political direction to pay tribute to "the original woke buster," Charlie Kirk. Some of the ShamWow guy's other motivations to run included a deep desire to "destroy wokeism" and to "make America happy" amid the deep bipartisan divide. In an interview with TIME, that very same month, the pitchman shared how the late podcaster had propelled him towards his goal.
"I felt like I have Charlie Kirk's spirit in me, in a sense — or near me. It's drawn me to do this," Offer explained. However, he didn't just honor the late podcaster with the giant leap; there was also a cringeworthy parody song entitled "Woke Busters." The music video for the track, which was released on Kirk's birthday, was a thinly-veiled attempt at rage bait, featuring a hodge-podge of blatantly transphobic and racist clips. Needless to say, not a good look for someone who wanted to be considered a serious politician. According to his website, Offer intended to work on six bills if elected to Congress.
Through one such bill, the ShamWow guy sought to restrict the content that children watched online so that America would have "fewer blue haired communists." Additionally, he wanted to install cameras in classrooms so that parents could know without a shadow of a doubt that their children weren't learning "sexual and woke absurd ideologies." Some other issues the actor intended to tackle were banning NSFW content on X, formerly known as Twitter, and requiring companies to hire human tech support workers.
The ShamWow guy has been embroiled in plenty of controversies
In 2009, Vince Offer made headlines after allegedly physically assaulting a sex worker he had hired. According to The Smoking Gun, the pitchman allegedly physically attacked her because she bit down on his tongue and refused to let go. Although both parties were initially charged with felony battery, prosecutors ultimately decided not to proceed with the case. Even so, if he were to get elected, Offer would join the list of MAGA politicians who have been arrested and had their mugshots taken. The ShamWow guy addressed the incident during a November 2025 chat with The Dallas Express, noting simply, "I regret that," (via Yahoo!).
Elsewhere, as The Smoking Gun reported at the time, in 2011, Jennifer Kosinski, Offer's former personal assistant and customer service provider, sued him for $75,000 in unpaid wages. In her filing, the former employee asserted that he had stalked both her and her ex-boyfriend, and even spied on Kosinski using binoculars when she was enjoying a day at the beach. The ShamWow guy also offered her $20,000 in exchange for her eggs and fired her when she didn't let him see a text that he believed was sent by another man.
Considering that Offer wasn't exactly the highest-paid commercial actor of all time, it's safe to say that these legal cases made a serious dent in his pocket. And it's worth noting that Donald Trump endorsed Offer's opponent and long-time incumbent, John Carter, for the Texas Congress seat. So, the pitchman's reported $2 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth, might just take an even bigger hit if his campaign proves unsuccessful.