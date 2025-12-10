The Most Questionable Outfits George Santos Has Ever Worn
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos had a brief and tumultuous political career. From the start, questions abounded about his resume and finances, leading to Santos' arrest in May 2023. By December of that year, Santos' political career ended after a series of wild reveals. Legal proceedings culminated in fines and a prison sentence of seven-plus years. However, due to Donald Trump's intervention, Santos' incarceration lasted only a few months.
The former politician also has a bumpy history when it comes to fashion. "He told me he was a model and that he worked at New York Fashion Week," Yasser Rabello, one of Santos' former housemates, informed Curbed in 2023. In addition to making these reportedly false career claims, Santos allegedly helped himself to his housemates' closets. Rabello and another housemate accused Santos of appropriating pricey designer shirts and a scarf. Santos' love of designer apparel landed him in hot water in a different way when it was discovered he used campaign money to refresh his wardrobe.
Santos has also made some poor decisions with his outfits. Rather than wearing a button-down shirt with his sweaters, he used a sketchy layering hack. "The dress shirt is fake. It's a T-shirt with a collar and cuff links," Santos divulged to Cindy Adams on her podcast. "It remits like a proper attire, and I love it," he added, justifying the look. While this shortcut could be concealed, some of Santos' other questionable fashion choices are unfortunately much more visible.
Santos' sheer sweater/tie combo was confounding
George Santos isn't winning the layering game here. His thin sweater clearly shows the outline of his dark tie, spoiling his 'fit. To add to the issues, the sweater's collar is super high, so it doesn't make sense to wear a tie that's barely visible. Unfortunately, ditching the tie might not even solve Santos' problem. In another instance, the former New York congressman wore a gray sweater that was so sheer, the buttons of his shirt could be seen through the fabric. If he chose more robust knitwear, Santos could ace layering and stay warm.
Santos' scarf choice was ill-advised (and allegedly ill-gotten)
In January 2021, George Santos contested the 2020 election results. Due to the chilly weather, Santos paired his tan wool coat with a wool scarf in a Burberry check print. While this 'fit doesn't appear controversial, it raised red flags for one of Santos' old housemates, who was convinced that the scarf was one that Santos had pilfered. The irony tickled people all over the internet. "Santos is standing in front of a flag that reads 'Stop the Steal.' You can't make this stuff up," crowed one commenter on YouTube.
Santos' disputed scarf clashed on Instagram
Just over a month before George Santos wore his contentious scarf to a "Stop the Steal" event, he was brazen enough to include it in more than one Instagram post. Earlier that year, Santos' old housemates had been keeping tabs on his social media and commiserating when they saw items that they claimed belonged to them.
Beyond the dubious ownership of this accessory, it doesn't make sense with this 'fit, since the scarf clashes with Santos' varsity-style jacket. In addition, Santos has it thrown haphazardly over his shoulders, so the style decision doesn't look intentional.
Santos' beige monochrome was beyond bland
Monochrome fits can make a classy, cohesive statement. However, George Santos' all-beige ensemble was a fail. Besides the snooze-worthy shade, Santos' sweater and pants are full of wrinkles, creating a frumpy mess. The then-congressman seemed like he just wasn't in the mood to think about fashion that day. Other times, like when he stepped out in an all black 'fit accented with red loafers, Santos proved that he can slay monochrome looks if he puts his mind to it.
Santos' red pants were a clashy disaster
George Santos stood out from the crowd (and not in a good way) at this 2022 event for Lee Zeldin's NY gubernatorial campaign. Santos' ensemble looks like a hastily assembled hodgepodge of pieces rather than a cohesive 'fit. His brick red pants look too casual for the event, especially since everyone else in the group has suits that match. Meanwhile, Santos' dark jacket seems too formal to wear with these pants. Although Santos isn't the only person without a tie, it looks oddly missing since his jacket's buttoned up.
Santos needs to add an iron to his shopping list
George Santos is so well-known for his suitcoat, sweater, and shirt combo that menswear writer Derek Guy jokingly wrote on X, "this man has worn the same outfit the entire time we've known him like some cartoon character." While variations would be welcome, this wrinkled, white button-down isn't one of them. In the absence of an iron, Santos would have been better served to add a colorful tie or sweater to jazz up his 'fit. Then again, at least he's not wearing the fake button-down collared tee on its own.