The Most Questionable Outfits George Santos Has Ever Worn

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos had a brief and tumultuous political career. From the start, questions abounded about his resume and finances, leading to Santos' arrest in May 2023. By December of that year, Santos' political career ended after a series of wild reveals. Legal proceedings culminated in fines and a prison sentence of seven-plus years. However, due to Donald Trump's intervention, Santos' incarceration lasted only a few months.

The former politician also has a bumpy history when it comes to fashion. "He told me he was a model and that he worked at New York Fashion Week," Yasser Rabello, one of Santos' former housemates, informed Curbed in 2023. In addition to making these reportedly false career claims, Santos allegedly helped himself to his housemates' closets. Rabello and another housemate accused Santos of appropriating pricey designer shirts and a scarf. Santos' love of designer apparel landed him in hot water in a different way when it was discovered he used campaign money to refresh his wardrobe.

Santos has also made some poor decisions with his outfits. Rather than wearing a button-down shirt with his sweaters, he used a sketchy layering hack. "The dress shirt is fake. It's a T-shirt with a collar and cuff links," Santos divulged to Cindy Adams on her podcast. "It remits like a proper attire, and I love it," he added, justifying the look. While this shortcut could be concealed, some of Santos' other questionable fashion choices are unfortunately much more visible.