Was Gov. J.B. Pritzker Really Kicked Out Of His Family As Donald Trump Claims?

Donald Trump once took a shady dig at Governor J.B. Pritzker, which managed to be both ironic and untrue at the same time. Speaking to reporters in August 2025, Trump took aim at the Governor of Illinois by claiming, "Pritzker is incompetent. His family threw him out of the business," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). However, the Democrat was never cut off from his family's multi-billion-dollar empire. Rather, he simply chose to forge his own path after they were involved in some high-profile drama. According to the New York Times, in 2001, J.B.'s then-18-year-old cousin Liesel Pritzker sued the family, alleging that her relatives had cheated her and her brother, Matthew Pritzker, out of a billion dollars.

Vanity Fair reports that the bitter feud began when Jay Pritzker, the man who held the reins of their family business, passed away in 1999. In the years before his death, Jay had outlined a succession plan for the empire and informed his relatives that he did not want them to dilute their generations-long business simply to line their own pockets. Despite that, in 2001, 11 of Jay's family members quietly decided to take apart their conglomerate over the next decade so they could walk away with $1.4 billion each.

In Liesel's complaint, she alleged that she was never made aware of this secret business deal. Even worse, her family also allegedly drained her and Matthew's billion-dollar trust funds. Although Liesl sought to get the $1 billion back plus another $5 billion in punitive damages, the court ultimately awarded her and Matthew just $900 million, per the New York Times. Once the dust settled, J.B. set out on his own path.