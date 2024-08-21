The Messiest Trump Family Feuds Of All Time

If the Trumps ever start their own family reality TV show, they might just outshine the Kardashians. They have all the required traits: They're a big, rich, prominent family, Donald Trump used to be president, and his daughter Ivanka Trump used to be his senior advisor even though she had no political experience. Donald has had three wives, cheated on some (perhaps all) of them, paid a porn star to keep quiet about their affair to save his 2016 presidential campaign, and has 10 grandchildren who can all continue his legacy. But, most importantly, the Trump family has had their fair share of family feuds, albeit usually private, and we all know these squabbles are what keep the ratings up.

Advertisement

While they've occasionally managed to keep things private, some Trump family members' dislike for each other has become obvious to the public over the years. In true Trump fashion, Donald's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, on whom he cheated with Marla Maples, managed to show her disdain for the other woman even after her death, with Marla and her daughter Tiffany Trump being left off Ivana's funeral's guest list. A source told OK! that the reason the two women weren't invited was because Ivana "wouldn't have wanted it any other way." Way to give someone the finger after your passing.

Fasten your seatbelts, folks, because we're about to give you the lowdown on the messiest family feuds the Trump family has been embroiled in over the years.

Advertisement