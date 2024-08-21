The Messiest Trump Family Feuds Of All Time
If the Trumps ever start their own family reality TV show, they might just outshine the Kardashians. They have all the required traits: They're a big, rich, prominent family, Donald Trump used to be president, and his daughter Ivanka Trump used to be his senior advisor even though she had no political experience. Donald has had three wives, cheated on some (perhaps all) of them, paid a porn star to keep quiet about their affair to save his 2016 presidential campaign, and has 10 grandchildren who can all continue his legacy. But, most importantly, the Trump family has had their fair share of family feuds, albeit usually private, and we all know these squabbles are what keep the ratings up.
While they've occasionally managed to keep things private, some Trump family members' dislike for each other has become obvious to the public over the years. In true Trump fashion, Donald's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, on whom he cheated with Marla Maples, managed to show her disdain for the other woman even after her death, with Marla and her daughter Tiffany Trump being left off Ivana's funeral's guest list. A source told OK! that the reason the two women weren't invited was because Ivana "wouldn't have wanted it any other way." Way to give someone the finger after your passing.
Fasten your seatbelts, folks, because we're about to give you the lowdown on the messiest family feuds the Trump family has been embroiled in over the years.
There's a rumored ongoing cold war between Ivanka and Donald Jr.
Rumors about Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr's. feud have been running rampant ever since Ivanka emerged as Donald Trump's golden child after he won the 2016 election. She got appointed as his senior advisor while Don Jr. pretty much found himself sidelined. It doesn't help that Donald has formerly referred to Jr. as "not the sharpest knife in the drawer" (via The Atlantic). While Ivanka was at her father's side during his 2016 campaign, Donald sent Jr. to outlying states he wasn't exactly prioritizing. Living in his sister's shadow probably hasn't been pleasant for Jr., who jumped at the chance to be a part of his father's 2020 reelection campaign after Ivanka started to distance herself from her father.
Don Jr. and Ivanka's sibling rivalry went from private to public when the two reportedly started feeding the press stories about each other. One headline in particular caused quite the argument. "Trump Kids on the Campaign Trail: Don Jr. Wows, Ivanka Disappoints," a piece published by McClatchy read. Ivanka's team suspected her brother was behind the scathing headline, and they may or may not have returned the favor because those in the know claim Jr. later confronted his sister for the same reasons.
It appears Ivanka and Jr. have been competitive since childhood, and Donald spurred on this behavior. "He had them compete at every turn, even when they were on vacation," author Marc Fisher told Business Insider.
There's been rumors that Ivanka and Tiffany are feuding
Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump have a pretty complicated relationship. Tiffany's mother is, after all, the woman Donald Trump cheated on Ivanka's mother with. One can't exactly fault Ivanka for having feelings about it, and rumor has it there's been some underlying tension between the two half-siblings for years.
Ever since it became clear that Ivanka was trying to distance herself from her father's ever-growing drama, Tiffany has come to the forefront, with many wondering whether she's aiming to replace Ivanka as the new first daughter should Trump win another election. It's said that Tiffany has often been overlooked — not just by her father but by her siblings as well. Apparently, Ivanka and her brothers had a tense relationship with Tiffany when they were kids, fearful that she would sweep in and steal their inheritance. "They used to not get along," a source confirmed to People in 2023, adding that their relationship seemed to be taking a turn for the better after their father's White House debacle. "Now they're bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America," the source added.
Ivanka and Melania reportedly fought for the spotlight during Trump's presidency
When the Trump administration moved into the White House, Donald Trump made it clear that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump, would be working together as a team, with Ivanka helping Melania to fulfill her duties as first lady. Melania was decidedly not happy with this arrangement. She reportedly referred to Ivanka as "The Princess" and didn't go to any trouble to collaborate with her. In fact, the two became locked in a passive-aggressive war where they sent each other subtle messages and tried to grab the media's attention.
Former White House officials who spoke to Katie Rogers for her book "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden," said that when Melania wore the infamous jacket with the words "I really don't care, do u?" scrawled on the back, it was to send a message to Ivanka. Unfortunately, Melania's timing was terrible because she happened to head to the southern border that day to meet with detained migrant children.
Melania also reportedly disapproved of her husband's children being involved in his administration. She thought it inappropriate and did not enjoy dealing with Ivanka trying to take over her role as first lady. "If she ever waged a battle over the issue, it is one she clearly lost," Rogers wrote.
Donald Trump was locked in a legal battle with his niece, Mary Trump
The Trump family has a boatload of skeletons in their closet, and Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, decided to publish all of them in a tell-all book titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," to the family's chagrin. Donald did what he does best — he called his lawyer and filed a lawsuit against Mary, claiming that she violated a 2001 non-disclosure agreement. Trump wanted Mary to pay $100 million in damages, and the judge ruled in May 2024 that the case may go forward. Mary's lawyer, Anne Champion, seemed confident she could win the case. "Mary has made valuable contributions to the public's knowledge of the former president with her unique perspective as a family member," she told the press (via Newsweek). "[Donald Trump] can claim no injury for the publication of truthful information."
When Donald officially became a convicted felon in 2024, Mary celebrated on a YouTube livestream. She called his 34 convictions "a long time coming," adding, "I'm so happy ... This is the best flipping Christmas morning I've ever had in my life ... This scumbag finally got what's coming to him." Clearly, there's no love lost there.
Melania wasn't a fan of Ivana Trump
Melania Trump and Ivana Trump were never exactly friends, but it's safe to say Donald Trump's first wife properly ticked off Melania when she suggested that she's technically the real first lady, given that she was Donald's first wife.
Ivana was promoting her new book in October 2017 when the topic of the Trumps came up. "I have the direct number to [the] White House," she claimed during an interview on "Good Morning America," adding, "But I'm not really going to call him [Donald] there because Melania is there, and I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I'm basically first Trump wife, okay? I'm First Lady, okay?" she laughed. Melania's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, clapped back, calling Ivana an attention seeker. "[Melania] plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books," Grisham said in a statement (via NBC News). "There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately, only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."
Ivana also got under Melania's skin when she said she could calm all the White House mayhem with a snap of her fingers. Speaking to Time, Ivana said, "Could I straighten out the White House in 14 days? Of course." She also seemed to insinuate that she could do the job better than Melania, adding that she could give a 45-minute speech without the help of a teleprompter. This seemed to be a subtle jab at Melania's plagiarized speech in 2016.