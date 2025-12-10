Prince William Shared A Message With Robert Irwin In The Most Boomer Way Possible

William, Prince of Wales is undeniably one of the wealthiest and most influential people in the world. Prince William's net worth is estimated to be in the tens of millions, at the very least, and he has been destined since birth to one day become the King of England. Having been born in 1982, William is also an elder millennial, meaning that he may not always be the most tech-savvy guy around. And the way the prince shared a message with good friend Robert Irwin reeks of straight-up Boomer energy. Now, to be fair, the beloved royal is by no means tech illiterate. In fact, Prince William's secret social media behavior showcased a sweetly relatable side of his personality, as he's fond of anonymously talking soccer with fellow fans of the sport on online forums. That being said, he still has some blind spots.

After all, William is quite a bit older than the generation that grew up with video calls and remote classes. As such, it seems that the Prince of Wales hasn't quite figured out all the nuances of making himself look good over Zoom — something onlookers were more than happy to point out when William appeared on TV via webcam to offer support for Irwin amid the conservationist's run on "Dancing with the Stars," in November 2025.

As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out, "This man has all of the wealth and resources on Earth and still video calls on national TV with the worst possible lighting and camera angle." Users in the comments attempted to give William the benefit of the doubt, with one reasoning that it "might be because he's in the middle of a Brazilian jungle." If you ask the OP, however, there's absolutely "no excuse for the camera angle!"