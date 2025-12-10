Prince William Shared A Message With Robert Irwin In The Most Boomer Way Possible
William, Prince of Wales is undeniably one of the wealthiest and most influential people in the world. Prince William's net worth is estimated to be in the tens of millions, at the very least, and he has been destined since birth to one day become the King of England. Having been born in 1982, William is also an elder millennial, meaning that he may not always be the most tech-savvy guy around. And the way the prince shared a message with good friend Robert Irwin reeks of straight-up Boomer energy. Now, to be fair, the beloved royal is by no means tech illiterate. In fact, Prince William's secret social media behavior showcased a sweetly relatable side of his personality, as he's fond of anonymously talking soccer with fellow fans of the sport on online forums. That being said, he still has some blind spots.
After all, William is quite a bit older than the generation that grew up with video calls and remote classes. As such, it seems that the Prince of Wales hasn't quite figured out all the nuances of making himself look good over Zoom — something onlookers were more than happy to point out when William appeared on TV via webcam to offer support for Irwin amid the conservationist's run on "Dancing with the Stars," in November 2025.
As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out, "This man has all of the wealth and resources on Earth and still video calls on national TV with the worst possible lighting and camera angle." Users in the comments attempted to give William the benefit of the doubt, with one reasoning that it "might be because he's in the middle of a Brazilian jungle." If you ask the OP, however, there's absolutely "no excuse for the camera angle!"
this man has all of the wealth and resources on earth and still video calls on national TV with the worst possible lighting and camera angle #DWTS pic.twitter.com/dlZMsCM6hz
— 𝐤𝐫𝐨𝐛 (@kkristenrob) November 12, 2025
Inside Prince William's friendship with Robert Irwin
Though the Prince of Wales' video call habits give major "grandpa" vibes, his friendship with Robert Irwin unquestionably transcends the generational divide. Robert, the Gen-Z son of "The Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, knows Prince William through their shared passion for environmentalism and wildlife conservation. More specifically, Robert acts as a global ambassador for the prince's Earthshot Prize, which seeks to both recognize and fund people doing their part to protect the planet. During the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, in November 2025, William noted that while many young people express a growing anxiety regarding climate change, he also believes that those very same people are the ones most dedicated to doing something about it.
"The younger generations need to be heard more," the beloved royal opined (via CNN). "For my children particularly, knowing that the planet is going to be in a healthier, better state because of the brilliant people in this room, is something that I love to tell them when they go to bed." William reckons that young people like Robert are the ones leading the charge towards the better future he envisions. Back in 2021, Prince William even gave Steve Irwin's son a tear-jerking compliment by gushing that the young conversationalist's late father would be delighted to see what he's made of himself.
"Honestly, I was a big fan of your dad and I am so sorry [about his unexpected 2006 death]," William told Robert at the time (per People). "It's no surprise that you're a fan of crocodiles as well. The family trait has continued into the next generation I am sure," he added. "He'd be very proud of you Robert. And what you continued. Your passion is only second to his."