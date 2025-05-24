Prince William's Secret Social Media Behavior Proves He's Just Like Everyone Else

William, Prince of Wales has made no secret of the fact that he is a longtime supporter of Birmingham's own Aston Villa Football Club. In fact, the beloved royal has frequently been spotted cheering the team on from the stands alongside all the other hardcore fans. William looks so at home among the raucous crowd that you'd almost forget that he's the heir to the British throne, and lives an insanely lavish life alongside wife Kate Middleton as a result. William's role as the future King of England presents its own set of unique challenges for the senior royal, of course, including wildly increased public scrutiny and near constant press coverage. That being said, William's secret social media behavior proves that, when it comes to his soccer fandom, he's just like everyone else.

It's generally expected that sports fans enjoy discussing their favorite teams online and somewhat shockingly, the prince is no exception. Speaking to The Sun in March 2025, William proudly confirmed that he frequented Aston Villa fan forums to share this thoughts about the club. As you might guess, though, the Prince of Wales tends not to reveal his true identity to his fellow supporters. "I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages. I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It's important to have that debate," William enthused.

He isn't alone either. As expert Dr. Sanam Hafeez exclusively told The List, public figures using internet anonymity to their advantage is pretty common, simply because it offers a momentary reprieve from their notoriety.