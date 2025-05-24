Prince William's Secret Social Media Behavior Proves He's Just Like Everyone Else
William, Prince of Wales has made no secret of the fact that he is a longtime supporter of Birmingham's own Aston Villa Football Club. In fact, the beloved royal has frequently been spotted cheering the team on from the stands alongside all the other hardcore fans. William looks so at home among the raucous crowd that you'd almost forget that he's the heir to the British throne, and lives an insanely lavish life alongside wife Kate Middleton as a result. William's role as the future King of England presents its own set of unique challenges for the senior royal, of course, including wildly increased public scrutiny and near constant press coverage. That being said, William's secret social media behavior proves that, when it comes to his soccer fandom, he's just like everyone else.
It's generally expected that sports fans enjoy discussing their favorite teams online and somewhat shockingly, the prince is no exception. Speaking to The Sun in March 2025, William proudly confirmed that he frequented Aston Villa fan forums to share this thoughts about the club. As you might guess, though, the Prince of Wales tends not to reveal his true identity to his fellow supporters. "I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages. I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It's important to have that debate," William enthused.
He isn't alone either. As expert Dr. Sanam Hafeez exclusively told The List, public figures using internet anonymity to their advantage is pretty common, simply because it offers a momentary reprieve from their notoriety.
Why celebrities like Prince William like to browse the web anonymously
We asked New York City neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, the director of Comprehend the Mind, about Prince William's tendency to discuss his favorite soccer team anonymously online, and she explained that part of the reason this sort of thing is so prevalent among celebrities is that it can prevent discussions from devolving into ad hominem. "Anonymity provides celebrities with a means to engage online without being judged for who they are," Dr. Hafeez pointed out, adding, "It lets them share thoughts or opinions more honestly, without headlines or backlash."
Notably, another way the Prince of Wales is just like regular sports fans is that while he is a devout follower of Aston Villa, he still has a bit of a complicated relationship with the sport. William hasn't been shy about sharing harsh words for the soccer community when he feels like its members step over the line, and some soccer fans have even been known to boo the Prince of Wales on occasion. We should mention, though, that commentators attributed this sort of reaction to larger anti-royal sentiments among these fans — not necessarily any ill will towards William specifically.
But according to Dr. Hafeez, this is exactly the sort of thing that would make the future king and those of similar fame want to keep their identities private online. "When no one knows who they are, interactions become more equal, and they're seen as just another person, not a brand or status symbol," she said. "That kind of honest engagement can feel rare and grounding, almost like a return to normal human interaction."