Olivia Nuzzi's Reported Affair Partner Before RFK Jr. Inspired A Wild TV Character

Mark Sanford is one of the many politicians with a strange past of age gap relationships and affairs. Appearing at a press conference just days after his mysterious disappearance, the South Carolina congressman revealed that he'd engaged in an extramarital affair with an Argentinian woman. Sanford only dug himself into a deeper hole by making a candid admission to the Associated Press shortly afterward. "There were a handful of instances wherein I crossed the lines I shouldn't have crossed as a married man, but never crossed the ultimate line," he confessed. To add more salt to the wounds of the controversial politician's then-wife of 20 years, Sanford referred to his mistress as his "soulmate."

Later, we learned the mysterious woman in question was Maria Belen Chapur, a journalist who was notably 11 years the former congressman's junior. Ultimately, the Republican signed off on his divorce papers in 2010 and then popped the question to Chapur in 2012. However, their relationship didn't stand the test of time either, and the couple parted ways in 2014. In 2020, he fell for Olivia Nuzzi, another prominent reporter who was significantly younger than him.

In a post for Telos News, Nuzzi's ex-fiancée, Ryan Lizza, disclosed that she had told him that she had become "infatuated" with Sanford, who was 32 years her senior, after interviewing him for a profile in 2020. After sending the congressman several NSFW texts, she apparently flew down to his South Carolina home to start their physical relationship. Sadly, Lizza learned of the affair after discovering risqué love notes Nuzzi had written to the controversial politician.