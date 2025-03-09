6 Politicians With A Strange Past Of Age-Gap Relationships (And Affairs)

Times change, but apparently politicians don't. Pretty much every passing decade has witnessed a prominent representative with a much younger wife and/or a high-profile cheating scandal. We wanted to better understand what goes through a politician's mind when engaging in such controversial behaviors, so The List tapped into the expertise of Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind. "When someone has power, they may feel a heightened sense of confidence and control over their environment," she professed. "This can make them more drawn to relationships where they feel they can exert influence or guidance, which is why some powerful individuals are attracted to younger partners."

Advertisement

Additionally, being seen with a younger partner often bodes well for male politicians' public image, making them out to be more lively and successful. Ultimately, Dr. Hafeez reckons that their reasons for seeking out younger partners predominantly revolve around "power, admiration, and self-esteem." When we asked why a public representative would choose to have an affair and ignore the negative publicity it inevitably brings with it, she confirmed that it went beyond an unhappy marriage, noting that affairs could be a way for politicians to get an an ego boost and a break from their high-pressure lives.

Likewise, the neuropsychologist pointed out that their stressful careers can also drive a wedge between the man in question and their spouse, leaving them with no choice but to fulfill their romantic needs elsewhere. Dr. Hafeez's expertise has made it far easier to understand the psyche of the many politicians who confidently embarked upon age-gap relationships and scandalous affairs over the years.

Advertisement