What We Know About Olivia Nuzzi, The Woman In The Middle Of RFK Jr. Affair Scandal

Despite endorsing Donald Trump in 2024, another of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s rumored affairs has put him back in the hot seat. This time, his indiscretion was with Olivia Nuzzi. In a statement to the New York Times, Nuzzi didn't mention RFK Jr. by name, but did say that "some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" and that it happened when the subject was no longer being written about or being used as her source. "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict," Nuzzi said, before apologizing.

RFK Jr.'s representative told the outlet that he and the political reporter only met once and did not comment on affair speculation and reports. New York Magazine shared a statement about the situation without mentioning RFK Jr. either. They also said Nuzzi was on leave while the situation was under review. Nuzzi is the Washington correspondent for the magazine and started working for them in 2017. According to Status, an insider who knows Nuzzi said that her reported non-physical affair with RFK Jr. started after the November 2023 publication of the profile she wrote about him. Another source told the outlet it began around the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024.

Nuzzi has also written for the Daily Beast and collaborated with Bloomberg for the "Working Capital" docuseries, where she interviewed big names in politics and business. Nuzzi actually left Fordham University for her Daily Beast job in 2014.

