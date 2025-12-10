Erika Kirk's Spicy Lace Pantsuit Had Everyone Talking For All The Wrong Reasons

Whenever Erika Kirk makes a public appearance, detractors rush to point out that they don't quite believe her grief to be genuine. Aside from citing the Turning Point USA CEO's fashion choices and apparent adoption of the Mar-a-Lago face trend, some critics have also proclaimed that Erika constantly appears to be dabbing at tears that aren't there. "She's always got the damn emotional support tissue, but i never see any actual tears," one such commentator penned on X. "Those tissues are dry enough to be stuffed back into the box and reused," another snarked.

The mother-of-two seemed to be keenly aware of the swirling gossip, because she indirectly addressed it in an Instagram post shared just a month after Charlie's death. "There is no linear blueprint for grief. One day you're collapsed on the floor crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths. The next you're playing with your children in the living room, surrounded by family photos, and feeling a rush of something you can only attempt to define as divinely planted and bittersweet joy as a smile breaks through on your face," Erika wrote at the time.

The former beauty queen opened up about how she was mourning her beloved husband during an interview with The New York Times, in September 2025. Erika confirmed where she was when Charlie Kirk was shot and elaborated on how she was experiencing all the emotions one would expect her to feel to the extent that she still couldn't bear to sleep in the bedroom that the happy couple had once shared. "I'm allowing myself to feel this so deeply," Erika confirmed, adding, "Without medication, without alcohol. The Lord is giving me discernment."