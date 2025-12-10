Erika Kirk's Spicy Lace Pantsuit Had Everyone Talking For All The Wrong Reasons
Erika Kirk's conduct since her husband Charlie Kirk's death has been a hot topic of conversation, and it appears netizens don't quite know what to make of the young widow. Erika is quickly learning that everything she does makes headlines, including her fashion choices. In November 2025, the Turning Point USA CEO made an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show," to discuss her husband's life and legacy, the way forward, and Erika Kirk's cozy embrace with Vice President JD Vance, which jumpstarted a messy MAGA rumor. She was still every bit the grieving widow, but her choice to wear a sexy black lace pantsuit raised some eyebrows. It's not that there was anything wrong with the partly sheer 'fit, it just seemed like an odd choice given that the former pageant queen went on to talk about her late husband. Netizens were quick to weigh in with their two cents. "RIP to the tablecloths we lost to make this abomination," one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"She's in mourning... The lace pantsuit phase of mourning," another quipped. One critic even admitted that Erika's "sense of 'style' makes me so uncomfortable," referencing both the lace pantsuit and the black leather pants she chose for an October 2025 Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, which was also notably where Erika and Vance shared a hug that many deemed inappropriate. The controversial embrace wasn't the only thing that had folks talking, either. Netizens also critiqued Erika's decision to, once again, wear something racy to an event where her husband's assassination was at the top of people's minds. "Erika Kirk wearing tight leather pants at the recent Turning Point event. Is this how a grieving widow dresses? Very strange," one X user opined.
Erika has faced criticism for how she's choosing to grieve her husband
Whenever Erika Kirk makes a public appearance, detractors rush to point out that they don't quite believe her grief to be genuine. Aside from citing the Turning Point USA CEO's fashion choices and apparent adoption of the Mar-a-Lago face trend, some critics have also proclaimed that Erika constantly appears to be dabbing at tears that aren't there. "She's always got the damn emotional support tissue, but i never see any actual tears," one such commentator penned on X. "Those tissues are dry enough to be stuffed back into the box and reused," another snarked.
The mother-of-two seemed to be keenly aware of the swirling gossip, because she indirectly addressed it in an Instagram post shared just a month after Charlie's death. "There is no linear blueprint for grief. One day you're collapsed on the floor crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths. The next you're playing with your children in the living room, surrounded by family photos, and feeling a rush of something you can only attempt to define as divinely planted and bittersweet joy as a smile breaks through on your face," Erika wrote at the time.
The former beauty queen opened up about how she was mourning her beloved husband during an interview with The New York Times, in September 2025. Erika confirmed where she was when Charlie Kirk was shot and elaborated on how she was experiencing all the emotions one would expect her to feel to the extent that she still couldn't bear to sleep in the bedroom that the happy couple had once shared. "I'm allowing myself to feel this so deeply," Erika confirmed, adding, "Without medication, without alcohol. The Lord is giving me discernment."