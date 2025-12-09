The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Marty Supreme LA Premiere
"Marty Supreme" premiered in Los Angeles last night, and the special occasion has been getting plenty of attention online. Interestingly, it's not because of more Oscar buzz for Timothée Chalamet or the internet's newfound interest in table tennis. Instead, all the attention is thanks to one Hollywood It-couple's truly eye-catching matching premiere outfits. And, believe it or not, they weren't the only ones sporting some garish fashion choices on this red carpet.
The star of "Marty Supreme" looked supremely citrusy in a head-to-toe orange leather-y look that perfectly matched Kylie Jenner's equally loud ensemble. And they were joined on the red carpet by fellow stars who, for some reason, put some truly bizarre outfits together for the big night. There were lots of horrible fabric choices, some catastrophic clashing, and a few too many ill-fitting suits for our taste. Plenty of folks are excited to see Chalamet playing ping-pong on the big screen; we're just glad this movie had a costume department. After all, we've seen how these people dress when left to their own devices, and it makes for a very exciting worst-dressed list.
Timothée Chalamet looked like a traffic cone
Timothée Chalamet paid homage to the orange ping-pong balls at the core of "Marty Supreme" with a monochromatic custom Chrome Hearts ensemble. We love Chalamet's commitment to the theme with his ping-pong paddle crossbody bag, but the head-to-toe orange was a bit overwhelming, to say the least. And the leather-like material of his suit made the look stand out even more. As such, this all-orange 'fit has been getting plenty of attention — it is hard to ignore, after all.
Kylie Jenner looked like the Bride of Traffic Cone
Interestingly, Timothée Chalamet's outfit wasn't quite as bad when he stood on the red carpet by himself. When standing next to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, though, it was a total orange overload. The couple matched in the unusual bright hue, and while some fans think this pair looks cute together, these outfits were just way too much of a bad color. While this was far from the most shocking outfit Jenner has worn, the skin-bearing orange number still wasn't our fave.
It looked like Mia Moretti was in a full cordial cherry costume
Mia Moretti followed "Marty Supreme" star Timothée Chalamet's lead at the film's premiere, also sporting a bold and bright color. Yet, this outfit had an odd overall balance. The matching maxi-skirt, tights, and purse made for a lot of bright red, but it clashed in both color and style with her shiny brown corset and coordinating shoes. The elements may have worked with different styling, but these pieces looked mismatched when paired together.
Tyler, The Creator reminded us of Moonrise Kingdom
Tyler, The Creator really seems to love a furry hat. And we love when someone embraces a signature accessory. Paired with the short suit and pops of pink, however, we couldn't stop thinking about the main character from Wes Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom." This 'fit was definitely creative, but we think it would have looked better if he included fewer statement pieces and instead chose just one unique element to take the spotlight.
Halsey looked like Bamm-Bamm Rubble
Between the short, blonde pixie cut, and the bold animal print, it's hard to imagine how Halsey could have looked in the mirror before leaving the house without immediately thinking of Bamm-Bamm from "The Flintstones." This outfit might be on-trend in the town of Bedrock, but on a movie premiere red carpet, it looked a bit on the tacky side. Leopard print is definitely popular at the moment — but in the form of this body-con minidress, it feels more like club-wear than a chic style choice.
Kevin O'Leary's shiny, ill-fitting suit was a style mess
"Shark Tank"'s Kevin O'Leary matched the black twist on a red carpet at the "Marty Supreme" premiere in an entirely black outfit. Usually this color palette is a safe way to look sleek and put-together, yet pretty much every element of this look was all wrong. O'Leary paired a shiny shirt with a shiny, printed suit jacket, which already clashed a bit more than the typical black monochromatic look. He then paired it with baggy, ill-fitting pants and a bolo tie, making for a real head-scratcher of an outfit.