The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Marty Supreme LA Premiere

"Marty Supreme" premiered in Los Angeles last night, and the special occasion has been getting plenty of attention online. Interestingly, it's not because of more Oscar buzz for Timothée Chalamet or the internet's newfound interest in table tennis. Instead, all the attention is thanks to one Hollywood It-couple's truly eye-catching matching premiere outfits. And, believe it or not, they weren't the only ones sporting some garish fashion choices on this red carpet.

The star of "Marty Supreme" looked supremely citrusy in a head-to-toe orange leather-y look that perfectly matched Kylie Jenner's equally loud ensemble. And they were joined on the red carpet by fellow stars who, for some reason, put some truly bizarre outfits together for the big night. There were lots of horrible fabric choices, some catastrophic clashing, and a few too many ill-fitting suits for our taste. Plenty of folks are excited to see Chalamet playing ping-pong on the big screen; we're just glad this movie had a costume department. After all, we've seen how these people dress when left to their own devices, and it makes for a very exciting worst-dressed list.