8 Rumors About Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Relationship We Can't Ignore

In the spring of 2023, rumors that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had been hanging out started circulating online. At the time, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi received an anonymous tip that the beauty mogul and the actor were dating. About a week later, Jenner's black Range Rover was spotted at Chalamet's house, with TMZ supplying the photos and confirming the speculation. Meanwhile, a source dished to People magazine that the duo were "hanging out and getting to know each other." By September of that year, the couple took their romance public, attending Beyoncé's concert at SoFi Stadium together, and, by the end of the year, Jenner and Chalamet were official. "He is very supportive of her career and she of his," a tipster told People. "They both try to attend important events for each other. He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused," the source added.

As with any celebrity couple, Jenner and Chalamet's romance has been riddled with online gossip — some positive and others not so much. The public has become infatuated with the two and is often trying to figure out if Jenner and Chalamet will end up getting engaged or if their romance will fizzle out. So far, neither has happened — that we know about — but the rumor mill is continuously churning out fresh content, a lot of which we simply cannot ignore.