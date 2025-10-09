8 Rumors About Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Relationship We Can't Ignore
In the spring of 2023, rumors that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had been hanging out started circulating online. At the time, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi received an anonymous tip that the beauty mogul and the actor were dating. About a week later, Jenner's black Range Rover was spotted at Chalamet's house, with TMZ supplying the photos and confirming the speculation. Meanwhile, a source dished to People magazine that the duo were "hanging out and getting to know each other." By September of that year, the couple took their romance public, attending Beyoncé's concert at SoFi Stadium together, and, by the end of the year, Jenner and Chalamet were official. "He is very supportive of her career and she of his," a tipster told People. "They both try to attend important events for each other. He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused," the source added.
As with any celebrity couple, Jenner and Chalamet's romance has been riddled with online gossip — some positive and others not so much. The public has become infatuated with the two and is often trying to figure out if Jenner and Chalamet will end up getting engaged or if their romance will fizzle out. So far, neither has happened — that we know about — but the rumor mill is continuously churning out fresh content, a lot of which we simply cannot ignore.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been plagued by split rumors
After meeting in early 2023, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet struck up a pretty private romance. However, given their respective busy schedules, they don't get to spend a ton of time together. Naturally, all of this has sparked a number of split rumors. A couple of months after Jenner's SUV was seen at Chalamet's place, there were rumblings about a split. A source told TMZ that the reports were simply "false"; the two were spotted together shortly thereafter, confirming they were very much still an item.
Said rumors reached fever pitch in August 2025 when Chalamet seemingly missed Jenner's birthday. "They haven't seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothee's been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie's been working too. She visited him in July," a source told People magazine. "But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She's a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée's schedule is grueling, with very little downtime," the source added. Sure enough, on August 19, Jenner and Chalamet popped up on Instagram thanks to a post uploaded by Budapest Baristas. "Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but i think you can see on our face," the caption read.
Just about everyone wanted details on the couple's Budapest visit, so much so that the coffee shop's Instagram had to add a sort of disclaimer to their post. "UPDATE: We respect to their privacy so we won't give more information about their visit. Thank you for your understanding," the caption edit read.
Kylie Jenner's famous sisters might not be supportive of her relationship with Timothée Chalamet
Another major rumor surrounding Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance involves the former's family. A source claimed to the Daily Mail that Kylie's family might not be totally on board with her relationship with the "Dune" star. "[T]hose around her fear it is becoming evident that he's just not as invested in their relationship as she is anymore," the source told the outlet in June 2024. "Kylie is madly in love with Timothée and she put so much into this relationship. She went so public with their romance because she was sure it would last. But those closest to her feel he doesn't make her a priority and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can't," the source added.
Two months later, a source offered Life & Style a similar story. "If you want to be a part of their crew you need to play the game and be a heck of a lot more sociable than he's been. Fact is, he's been turning his nose up since day one so they're not exactly feeling like welcoming him in with open arm," the source shared. The Kardashians have been mum on Kylie's relationship with Chalamet, though it seems like they've come around some. Per People, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian did indeed "like" Instagram posts of Kylie and her man following the 2025 Golden Globes.
Regardless, we're still curious about this particular rumor, given how tight knit the family is. The public doesn't get to see the family dynamic with Chalamet, since he's not part of "The Kardashians" on Hulu. Well, not yet, at least.
There have been rumblings about her supposedly begging for a ring
On the flip side of the split chatter come reports that Kylie Jenner is essentially begging Timothée Chalamet to propose. The mom of two has actually never been engaged, though she's had serious, high-profile relationships — like with Tyga and with Travis Scott. In September 2025, a source told Radar Online that Jenner was not only ready to take the next step with Chalamet, but that she wants some kind of reassurance that the relationship is solid and heading in the right direction. "They had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie — especially as rumors were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks," an insider told the outlet. "She's very affected by social media rumors, which is why she insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they're at and how things will work when he's back in the States," the source explained.
At the start of the year, a source told Life & Style something similar. "She's doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life," the source said, adding that Jenner "lives in constant fear that it might end, so her solution to that is getting him to marry her." Jenner hasn't really shared a desire to get married publicly. Her focus seems to be on her two kids, Stormi and Air Webster, who she shares with Scott.
Rumor has it Timothée Chalamet has already purchased an engagement ring
Piggybacking on the engagement rumors, some reports indicate that Timothée Chalamet has already purchased an engagement ring for Kylie Jenner. In March 2025, multiple sources told The U.S. Sun that the "Wonka" actor apparently dropped some $300,000 on an engagement ring — complete with 150 diamonds. The actor supposedly visited with a few jewelers, ultimately making a massive payment on a bauble in Paris, France. "I have never seen him so happy. He has been telling us for a while now how deeply in love he is," a friend told the outlet. As for a proposal plan, a source told The U.S. Sun that Chalamet was planning to get down on one knee in the French Riviera by the end of 2025.
The story got picked up on Reddit where fans reacted to the report. Perhaps unsurprisingly, most people didn't believe the story. "Don't believe it. Why would his "friends" even report this?" one Redditor commented on a thread about the supposed engagement ring purchase. "I don't think its a proposal I'll just file it under rich people give really nice gifts," another Redditor said. As the third quarter of the year is already underway, Chalamet's supposed 2025 timeline is running out. Will he make a move by the end of the year? Or is the whole story just rubbish? Only time will tell.
Some fans are convinced that they are already engaged
Let's take things a step further and dive into the rumor that Timothée Chalamet has already proposed to Kylie Jenner. That story ran rampant in May 2025 when Jenner accompanied her man at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome and fans spotted a huge diamond ring on her hand. The ring was on her pinky finger — but that didn't matter. According to The U.S. Sun, many fans were convinced that Chalamet had popped the question. Rumors died down after neither Jenner nor Chalamet confirmed that they were indeed engaged.
Also that same month, Jenner sent the internet into a frenzy when she was spotted with a ring on that finger while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the rock in an Instagram post Jenner shared at the time. "Not me zooming in on the left hand," one Instagram user commented on Jenner's post. It appears as though Jenner removed the ring as it was only visible in the cover photo.
Something similar happened months earlier when Jenner attended the Santa Barbara Film Festival alongside Chalamet with a gigantic emerald cut rock on her hand. That particular bauble was on Jenner's pointer finger, but she wore another huge ring on her pinky finger on the same hand. All the shimmering stones undoubtedly got people talking, but Jenner seems to be very particular with which rings she wears on which fingers. There's no doubt that if one of those rings was on her left hand ring finger that people would have gone ballistic.
There could be serious drama with Kylie Jenner's ex
Another Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet rumor involves Jenner's ex — and the father of her two kids — Travis Scott. On his 2023 track "Meltdown," Scott appeared to highlight his ex's new romance with the lyrics, "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory," he raps. "Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b****," the song continues. Of course, with Chalamet appearing in "Wonka" in 2023, it seemed a bit obvious who he was referring to.
In August 2024, Life & Style reported that Jenner and Chalamet were both apparently worried about Scott, especially in the wake of his legal troubles. "For Timothée, it's all very dark and kind of overwhelming to think that his girlfriend has these two kids with a guy who's ultimately getting himself into more and more toxic and scary situations," a source claimed to the outlet, adding, "He's clearly got huge anger issues, and it's no secret he's incredibly jealous and resentful that Kylie's moved on, so of course Timothée wants to avoid him at all costs." As the story goes, Chalamet has managed to steer clear of Scott, even though he's the father of Jenner's children. "He's drawing a line in the sand and demanding she keep her distance from Travis," the source added.
Whatever the case may be, Jenner and Scott sure seem to be committed to co-parenting their kids. In 2025, for example, Jenner brought Stormi and Aire Webster to Coachella to watch their dad perform. Chalamet, who was also at the festival that weekend, did not attend Scott's set.
Kris Jenner supposedly wants Timothée Chalamet to be on The Kardashians
Kylie Jenner, her parents, and her siblings have showcased their personal lives — relationships included — on the Karadshian-Jenner family's reality shows, whether it be the OG "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" or Hulu's "The Kardashians." However, Timothée Chalamet hasn't yet made his reality television debut — and it sounds like that isn't going to change. "Timothée made his intentions clear early that he didn't ever want to be a prop," a source told the Daily Mail in an article published in May 2025. "He wants to be one of the Hollywood greats and wants to avoid falling into the trap of being known simply for who he is dating," the source continued, adding that the couple believes that the show would ruin what they have.
Alas, rumor has it that Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, has tried whatever she can to get Chalamet to change his mind. In July 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Kris was trying to finagle things behind the scenes. "Kris would love for Timothée to flaunt Kylie everywhere — but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn't want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is," a source told the outlet. "She wants to nurture the relationship and have it last and not make a mockery out of it. They love doing normal and fun things with each other and are homebodies."
As of this writing, it seems highly unlikely that Kris is going to win this battle. It's been more than two years and Chalamet still hasn't made an appearance.
Sources say both have cut off friends because of the relationship
One of the most concerning red flags about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship is the rumor about the former supposedly cutting off her friends amid her romance. "Kylie is turning into her brother Rob — she is choosing to be a homebody for the most part. For Kylie, it is her family, her kids and then obviously she is all in on hanging out with Timothée," a source told the Daily Mail in August 2024. Another source told the outlet that Jenner is still close with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou but has apparently distanced herself from a few people from her inner circle since jumping into a relationship with Chalamet. "Kylie has shut out all her other friends," the source continued, adding, "she is with Timothée as much as possible but spends more time with Stassie than him even."
What's more, there have been some whispers about Chalamet's friends apparently being not on board with this relationship from the beginning. And apparently, Chalamet didn't take too kindly to their opinions. "He not only decided not to listen to his friends, but to also cut ties," an unnamed source claimed to Radar Online in 2025. Supposedly, said friends believed his career would take a hit if he linked up with the reality star.
While we don't know how much of these rumors are true, we do know that ditching your friends for a love interest is something that's not all that uncommon, unfortunately, especially when the relationship is new and exciting. The practice isn't good, it isn't healthy, and it isn't cool.