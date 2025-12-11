Before & After Photos Of Ellen DeGeneres Since Her UK Move Are Jarring
The United Kingdom is not doing wonders for Ellen DeGeneres. The comedian and former TV host decided to leave the United States after Donald Trump won the election in 2024 along with her longtime wife, Portia de Rossi. The American comedian might have been looking for a better life under a different administration, but photos of the star indicate she's gone through a physical transformation that's rather unexpected.
Ever since she moved to the UK, DeGeneres has been sporting a brunette look — a huge departure from her signature platinum blonde pixie. She's also barely recognizable going makeup-free these days, and it looks like she's strayed away from her famous pantsuits. According to The Guardian, DeGeneres has been living in a house in the Cotswolds, in central England.
You wouldn't know all this from DeGeneres' Instagram account, though. Despite her impressive 134 million followers — a number she managed to retain despite the shocking accusations that caused her downfall from fame in 2020 — the former TV host manages to keep a low profile, sharing mostly old clips from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and every once in a while, images of her newfound British routine.
DeGeneres transformed her whole look
Some of Ellen DeGeneres' posts revealed that her hair isn't the only thing about her appearance that's changed. The comedian was seen sporting more casual looks that include T-shirts, baseball caps, shorts, and relatively loose attire. It looks like DeGeneres has fully embraced the change and is having a good time with it. In an Instagram video promoting her skincare brand Kind Science with wife Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres sported darker hair and a somewhat loose shirt — a far more flattering angle for her than the snapshot taken by paparazzi back in July 2025 and that blew up on X. Are we witnessing the new permanent look for DeGeneres? Or will she eventually revert back to her blonde days?
Ellen DeGeneres doesn't stun in new public appearance after moving to England. pic.twitter.com/kLyj67E6Ao
— Pop Clocked | AddisonCrave (@PopClocked) July 22, 2025
One change that doesn't seem permanent is DeGeneres and de Rossi's decision not to return to the US. Back in 2024, The Wrap reported that the couple was "never coming back" to the United States, and DeGeneres seemed pretty happy with her new British life. She stated, "Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here."
According to the Daily Mail, however, it looks like DeGeneres' opinion of the other side of the pond has drastically changed. The outlet reported that the couple misses their friends in California, and they are not happy with the idea of spending another cold winter in Cotswolds. Are they coming back for good? Only time will tell.