Before & After Photos Of Ellen DeGeneres Since Her UK Move Are Jarring

The United Kingdom is not doing wonders for Ellen DeGeneres. The comedian and former TV host decided to leave the United States after Donald Trump won the election in 2024 along with her longtime wife, Portia de Rossi. The American comedian might have been looking for a better life under a different administration, but photos of the star indicate she's gone through a physical transformation that's rather unexpected.

Ever since she moved to the UK, DeGeneres has been sporting a brunette look — a huge departure from her signature platinum blonde pixie. She's also barely recognizable going makeup-free these days, and it looks like she's strayed away from her famous pantsuits. According to The Guardian, DeGeneres has been living in a house in the Cotswolds, in central England.

Darren Gerrish/Getty & Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

You wouldn't know all this from DeGeneres' Instagram account, though. Despite her impressive 134 million followers — a number she managed to retain despite the shocking accusations that caused her downfall from fame in 2020 — the former TV host manages to keep a low profile, sharing mostly old clips from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and every once in a while, images of her newfound British routine.