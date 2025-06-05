Ellen DeGeneres Is Barely Recognizable Makeup-Free These Days

Ever since "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" came to an end after its 19th season in 2022, those who were culturally influenced by the talk show host may be wondering what happened to Ellen DeGeneres. For the most part, DeGeneres has been taking some much needed R&R after over three decades in the entertainment industry. In 2024, she and wife Portia de Rossi fled to England — seemingly catalyzed by Donald Trump's presidential win. Between nostalgic clips from her days on daytime TV, DeGeneres floods her social media with fun updates about her quiet life. Considering her stunning transformation from LA lady to Englishwoman in the Cotswolds countryside, the retired comedian is nearly unrecognizable.

On Valentine's Day 2025, DeGeneres posted a selfie on Instagram with de Rossi that incited a whole lot of sweet and sappy messages about how those two are couple goals — no doubt about it. But the eye-catching aspect of the image was really DeGeneres' makeup-less face. DeGeneres is showing off her naturally pink cheeks these days, now that she doesn't need to be camera ready with a face of makeup every day. In a May 2024 selfie, DeGeneres sported a bare face while holding her chickens. Many commenters praised her for seemingly aging naturally, with no visible plastic surgery.

DeGeneres relies on her skincare brand, Kind Science, which she markets on social media as "Age-Positive Skincare." In a September 2024 Instagram Reel with de Rossi, DeGeneres revealed her simple maintenance routine, without too many age-defying ventures, saying: "You just take care of yourself, you take care of your skin, you take care of your body ... "