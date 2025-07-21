Ellen DeGeneres Confirms What We Suspected About Trump's Influence On Her Life

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's decision to move to the U.K. was rumored to have been influenced by the 2024 presidential election results. Tabloids got the scoop from insiders who claimed the couple fled the U.S. and have no plans to return after Donald Trump entered office. Now, DeGeneres is confirming what's been buzzed about for so long. She sat down with British TV and radio host Richard Bacon on July 20 to discuss her life changes and what motivated them (via BBC). Although the former talk show host says Trump wasn't the reason she and de Rossi bought their house in the Cotswolds, DeGeneres verified he was an incentive to remain across the pond indefinitely.

At first, they thought they would only be staying in the U.K. for a few months out of the year. "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in,'" she told Bacon. "And we're like, 'We're staying here.'" The couple bought their first property in the English countryside in 2024, but were forced to move to a luxury mansion 30 minutes away from their first home because of significant damage, per the Daily Mail. DeGeneres and de Rossi have since set up quite a nice life in the hilly region. "It's clean. Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite," DeGeneres said. "I just love it here."