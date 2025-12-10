The Stunning Transformation Of Lady Kitty Spencer

When Lady Kitty Spencer was born on December 28, 1990, she was surrounded by great women. Her mother, Victoria Lockwood, had already been dubbed "the most beautiful girl in the world" by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren. Her father's sister, Princess Diana, had earned the title of the most famous woman in the world. This meant that little Kitty had a whole lot to live up to — not that she knew it at first. "I was so young [when Diana was alive]. There are only a few memories, but special memories and happy memories, and I'm so lucky to have those," she would tell Town & Country years later.

As Kitty grew older, though, she would be forced to confront the complicated reality of hailing from the aristocratic Spencer family. First, she would have to hide from the media frenzy surrounding Diana. Later, she would watch the press dig into every detail of her own parents' crumbling marriage. Although these experiences would be difficult for Kitty, the young aristocrat eventually managed to confront them head-on. Like Princess Diana — who had a complicated relationship with the press — Kitty would develop something of a love/hate relationship with the media. While fame certainly impeded certain elements of Kitty's life, she ultimately managed to use her name to bolster her modeling career.