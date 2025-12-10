The Stunning Transformation Of Lady Kitty Spencer
When Lady Kitty Spencer was born on December 28, 1990, she was surrounded by great women. Her mother, Victoria Lockwood, had already been dubbed "the most beautiful girl in the world" by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren. Her father's sister, Princess Diana, had earned the title of the most famous woman in the world. This meant that little Kitty had a whole lot to live up to — not that she knew it at first. "I was so young [when Diana was alive]. There are only a few memories, but special memories and happy memories, and I'm so lucky to have those," she would tell Town & Country years later.
As Kitty grew older, though, she would be forced to confront the complicated reality of hailing from the aristocratic Spencer family. First, she would have to hide from the media frenzy surrounding Diana. Later, she would watch the press dig into every detail of her own parents' crumbling marriage. Although these experiences would be difficult for Kitty, the young aristocrat eventually managed to confront them head-on. Like Princess Diana — who had a complicated relationship with the press — Kitty would develop something of a love/hate relationship with the media. While fame certainly impeded certain elements of Kitty's life, she ultimately managed to use her name to bolster her modeling career.
Lady Kitty Spencer grew up in South Africa
Lady Kitty Spencer's pedigree may sound glamorous, but all that glitters isn't gold. Yes, her father is an earl, and her aunt was the Princess of Wales, but Kitty's early years were not without drama. When she was just a toddler, the craze surrounding Princess Diana reached fever pitch. The media storm that followed Diana's every step eventually grew so powerful that Kitty's parents began to worry about their own children's future. Eager to flee the cameras and bright lights, the Spencers moved to South Africa on Kitty's 5th birthday. While moving halfway across the world could not have been easy, Kitty seems grateful to have been raised away from England.
"I'm really glad I had a childhood in South Africa. There are not many places in the world where you can actually have something that's so free, just natural and relaxed. I was lucky to have a childhood there," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2019. If Kitty's childhood felt natural and relaxed, it was in part because she and her siblings spent a lot of time outside and weren't exposed to the TV programs that seemed so obsessed with their family. "We were allowed to watch television for half an hour a week for 'The Simpsons,'" she later told the Daily Mail. "Every weekend, we would go camping with no mobile phones, no electricity, and walk barefoot on the beach."
Kitty Spencer had a challenging home life
Although many elements of Lady Kitty Spencer's childhood may sound idyllic, her home life wasn't without its challenges. In 1997, when Kitty was 7 years old, her parents parted ways in a messy divorce case that became a tabloid spectacle. As reported by the BBC at the time, Kitty's father, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, was serially unfaithful to her mother, Victoria Lockwood. Several of Charles' ex-affair partners were named in court, creating quite a stir. Lockwood, meanwhile, suffered a major loss of privacy in the divorce, as mentions of her time in a treatment facility for alcoholism and anorexia hit the newsstand. Speaking to the Daily Mail years later, Kitty would state, "I'm very glad to say I don't remember any of that." However, a lack of recollection does not mean that Kitty's youth was totally stable.
In 2001, Kitty's father would go on to marry Countess Caroline Spencer. Charles and Caroline would divorce in 2007. According to the Irish Independent, Kitty actually accompanied her father to the High Court where he discussed the issues within that relationship. Apparently keen on taking Charles' side, Kitty reportedly bashed Caroline to the press, telling a journalist, "She's an awful woman. I'm glad he's divorcing her." Naturally, Kitty's involvement in her dad's personal drama provoked a wave of criticism, as royal watchers wondered if her role was really appropriate. Kitty's childhood may have been aristocratic, but it was not smooth sailing.
Princess Diana's niece was initially more interested in studying than modeling
As Princess Diana's lookalike niece, Lady Kitty Spencer was offered plenty of modeling opportunities throughout her youth. However, at first, she was utterly disinterested. Reflecting on this in a chat with Business Insider, Kitty shared, "When I was growing up, when I had a list of things I wanted to be, I never thought a model." What did she want to do instead? A whole lot of school. "I was obsessed with being as good as I could be — education was my number-one priority," Kitty told the Daily Mail. A self motivated student, the aristocrat was happy "sitting in my room with my textbooks and knowing that the results of my studying would boost my self-esteem." Ultimately, Kitty's hard work paid off, and she earned a master's degree in business from Regent's College London. She also studied Italian and art history in Florence, Italy.
"When I moved to Florence from South Africa, I was 21 years old. It was the first time I was completely independent and living away from home and all my siblings. It was such an exhilarating feeling to move to a new country and live alone in my own apartment," Kitty recalled in an interview with Firenze. The motivated aristocrat said that she especially adored the educational aspects of her time abroad. "I was learning every day, absorbing knowledge on topics I was passionate about and in an environment that emphasized that passion."
She modeled for Dolce & Gabbana for fun
Lady Kitty Spencer may not have dreamed of becoming a model, but fate had other plans for her. Her foray into fashion first began when a brand expressed interest in working with her entirely out of the blue. "A brand reached out to someone at [the modeling agency] Storm because they thought that Storm represented me," Kitty later told Harper's Bazaar. "I wasn't modeling at the time, but Storm did get in touch, and I've been with them since. So, it's been a happy accident, really."
Her first big break was a 2017 runway show for Dolce & Gabbana. Though most aspiring models might dream to work with this big name fashion house, Kitty was hesitant at first. The reason? She just wasn't sure that this was the path for her. "It was terrifying. I was 26 and working full-time for a charity, and I loved it, but it's very different from that world of style," she explained in an interview with Town & Country, per the Express.
Eventually, she decided to take the job — but mostly for the fun of it. As she put it in the same Town & Country interview, she thought it would be a nice thing "to do for my older self, so I can look back and say I did it." In the end, though, Kitty loved her experience so much that she became a full-time model.
Kitty Spencer's public image took off after Prince Harry's wedding
On May 19, 2018, Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in a romantic ceremony at St. George's Chapel. While most eyes were on the bride, it's fair to say that Lady Kitty Spencer's look drew more than a little attention. Donning a gorgeous green Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching headpiece, Kitty looked like a vision. A survey of Hello! readers ranked her the best-dressed guest at the grand affair, and fashion blogs like the Red Carpet Fashion Awards fawned over her outfit.
Kitty made quite the splash on social media as well. When she went to bed on the night of the wedding, she had 17,000 Instagram followers. When she rolled out of bed the following day, she had 500,000. "I thought I had someone else's phone when I woke up the next morning," Kitty told Harper's Bazaar. "I had to turn my notifications off because my phone was going to die."
This instant surge in fame was overwhelming for Kitty at first, but it didn't take long for the fashionista to learn to use the spotlight to her advantage. She used her newfound celebrity to make deals with fashion houses including Ralph Lauren and Alberta Ferretti. She also curated a gorgeous social media page displaying some of her best work. Although Kitty has admitted that she occasionally gets mean comments, she told Marie Claire Australia, "It takes a lot to ruffle my feathers."
Lady Kitty Spencer wed billionaire Michael Lewis
Just three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's big day, Lady Kitty Spencer had a wedding of her own. The lucky groom was none other than Michael Lewis, who is a billionaire and chairman of the major South African retail company The Foschini Group. Lewis is reportedly five years older than Kitty's father, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer; the couple could definitely make the list of celebrity couples with the largest age gap. However, rather than gunning for the spotlight, the pair are known for keeping their relationship out of the papers. Their friends even told the Daily Mail that Michael is a pretty quiet guy, stating, "Despite his wealth, he's very humble and low key."
Kitty may have married a low-key groom, but that doesn't mean she opted for a low-key wedding — especially not in terms of fashion. Wearing a show-stopping wedding gown made especially for her by Dolce & Gabbana, Kitty looked like a Renaissance Italian bride who spent some time in Victorian England. And that was 100% the goal. "One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture," Domenico Dolce revealed in an interview with Tatler. "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era."
Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis welcomed a daughter
When Lady Kitty Spencer married Michael Lewis, she became a stepmother of sorts. Although Michael does have three children from his first marriage, they were all fully grown up by the time he got married to Kitty. This meant that her stepmother duties have been few and far between — even if she is believed to have a good relationship with Michael's kids. That being said, the fact remained that Kitty was eager to have a child of her own, and in 2023, she gave birth to a little girl named Athena Lewis.
Kitty kept her pregnancy a secret from the public, so when she shared a cute Mother's Day post on Instagram in 2024, it certainly came as a surprise to fans. Beneath a montage of photos of herself cradling Athena at the beach, Kitty wrote, "It's the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today." Kitty's little sisters, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer, were quick to show their support in the comments, both calling Athena "perfect."
In the years following this adorable birth announcement, Kitty has traveled with Athena extensively. Other posts shared on Kitty's social media show the little Lewis accompanying her parents on big trips to luxury destinations including the South of France and the Hamptons. Kitty Spencer has long lived a lavish life, and she now has a tiny companion to join her on these expensive outings.
She supports her cousin Prince William
When it comes to Lady Kitty Spencer's most famous cousins — Prince William and Prince Harry, of course — things are complicated. The brothers have been feuding for years, leaving many royal watchers to wonder what their Spencer cousins might think about the royal rift. Interestingly, Princess Diana's nieces have made it clear whose side they're on, and it seems like they will support William until the end.
One of the factors binding Kitty to the heir apparent to the throne is Centrepoint, a charity that provides support to unhoused teens and young adults. The organization was close to Diana's heart, and in the years since her death, both Kitty and William have worked with the organization in her honor. "I think she put the name out there. Centrepoint has been a cherished charity that my family and I have supported for many years," Kitty told Tatler in 2025.
William's role in Centrepoint is a point of pride for Kitty, who has applauded the future monarch's dedication to assisting people experiencing homelessness. "I'm extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people," she said in the same interview. This was not the only time that Kitty told the press how much she appreciated William. In a separate conversation with Hello!, she celebrated William's involvement with the cause. "Seeing my cousin's commitment firsthand inspires me deeply and reinforces the importance of our shared mission," she said.