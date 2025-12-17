Side-By-Side Pics Of Kristin Chenoweth Show How Botox Totally Changed Her Face

When it comes to Botox, you will always find those who are fervently against it and those who are all for it. Kristin Chenoweth is part of the latter group, and this holiday season, one of the tiniest Hollywood stars was invited to perform at the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting where the actress showed off her new face.

As expected, the procedure completely changed her face, but it's still impressive to see just how different Chenoweth looks. The star performed "Merry Christmas, Darling" by The Carpenters for the crowd and paired up with Reba McEntire for a rendition of "Silver Bells." Despite the obvious main attraction of the event — the tree — Chenoweth and McEntire's wrinkle-free faces did draw attention, especially during close-ups, as you can see below.

Theo Wargo/Getty & Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Chenoweth has publicly spoken out about Botox before. In April 2025, she talked to People about plastic surgery and commented that she believes people should do whatever they want with their faces — whether that means aging naturally or getting a facelift. She was blunt and revealed just how far she's willing to go with her injections: "Obviously I get Botox. Look at my forehead, it doesn't move. But I probably will be one that always wants to look in my age bracket. I don't want to look like I'm 30. I don't even want to look like I'm 40. I'm 56." But that's not the only reason Chenoweth undergoes such treatments.