Barron Trump Will Never Outrun These Wild Rumors About His Life
Barron Trump is the youngest of President Donald Trump's children and the only child of first lady Melania Trump. He's spent a good chunk of his youth living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, moving in during his dad's first term as president. When Trump was elected for a second term, Barron was enrolled at New York University. He transferred to the school's Washington, D.C. campus for his sophomore year. There has been a lot of curiosity surrounding Trump's youngest child, largely due to the fact that Barron lives his life out of the public eye, regardless of the fact that his father is one of the most powerful men in the world. This curiosity has led to a plethora of rumors, many of which Barron can't seem to outrun.
As Barron has gotten older, he's undoubtedly seen some of these rumors, but the first family tends to ignore the internet chatter. Despite the ongoing rumors about Barron, sources say he's focused on other things in his life. "Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area," a source told People magazine prior to the 2025-2026 school year. And while some gossip has been debunked, people tend to believe what they want to believe, which can (and often does) reinvigorate the rumor mill.
Is Barron Trump really a U.S. citizen?
An ongoing rumor about Barron Trump is that he's actually not a U.S. citizen. It seems there's been a disconnect over Barron's birthday (March 20, 2006) and the day that his mother, Melania Trump, became a U.S. citizen herself (July 28, 2006). Although Donald Trump is a U.S. citizen and Barron was born in the United States, some social media users questioned whether or not the youngest Trump had birthright citizenship because of his mother's legal status. As it turns out, he does. "Since Barron Trump was born in the U.S., and neither of his parents is/was a diplomat with diplomatic immunity when he was born, he is unquestionably a U.S. citizen under the 14th Amendment," immigration attorney Robert B. Scott told Factcheck.org in November 2024.
Moreover, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website further confirms this statement. So, since President Trump is a U.S. citizen and Barron was born in New York, the conversation should be moot. But is it? The internet is constantly coming up with a variety of scenarios, so we wouldn't be surprised to see this rumor resurface again and again.
Rumors that Barron Trump dated Sasha Obama ran rampant
Believe it or not (some people did), rumors that Barron Trump and Sasha Obama were an item surfaced in the summer of 2025, according to Snopes. In what would seem like an interesting, though highly unlikely pairing, some internet users were tricked into thinking that the two first kids were not only dating, but that they secretly got married. Aside from their respective families' political differences, there is also an age gap of five years between Barron and Sasha, with her being five years older than him. Mind you, there isn't even proof that the two have ever met, let alone been out on a date together. Regardless, some people fell for the online chatter and truly believed that Barron and Sasha had tied the knot.
The one thing that helps debunk this rumor is the fact that Sasha actually has a boyfriend. She's been dating is dating Clifton Powell Jr. for a few years now, though the two tend to keep their romance private. The two were photographed together in 2022, kicking off romance chatter. Their relationship was later confirmed by Powell's father in a podcast, according to the Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, Barron is also thought to be dabbling in the dating world. Earlier in 2025, a source told NewsNation that Barron "has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." He's never been seen on a date, however, and his current relationship status is unclear.
Some people were convinced that Barron Trump was romantically linked to a male ballroom dancer
Another dating rumor that haunted Barron Trump involved a male dancer from Argentina. As he's gotten older, Barron's love life has seemingly become a hot topic. Many people are interested in who the teen is hanging around with, and many wonder if he's been wooing the ladies. One bizarre rumor that surfaced in 2025 implied that Trump was in a relationship with a ballroom dancer named Carlos Strasser.
The rumor seemed to start after Page Six reported that Trump "shut down a whole floor of Trump Tower for a date." While no names or photos of the reported date were published by the outlet, social media did what it (allegedly) does best and tried to put some pieces together in an apparent effort to figure out who Trump was seeing. From there, TikTok videos (that appear to have been deleted) attempted to "prove" that Trump had developed a relationship with Strasser, but the information provided was unsubstantiated at best, according to Snopes.
Was Barron Trump rejected by Harvard?
While we don't know his GPA, Donald Trump has said that his son Barron Trump excels in school. "He's always been a very good student, he's smart," Trump told the New York Post in August 2024. This tracks, given that Barron got into New York University, which is considered a prestigious school. But was NYU Barron's first choice? Or did he enroll by default? There has been a rumor floating around that Barron applied to Harvard University but did not get accepted. The rumors surfaced around the time that the Trump Administration claimed that Harvard "wasn't doing enough to protect Jewish students," per USA Today. Some people believed that the administration had sought out Harvard because the school rejected Barron's application.
The truth of the matter is, however, that Barron did not even apply to Harvard, this according to White House spokesperson, Nick Clemens, who shared as much in a statement to E! News. "Any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false." So, there you have it.
Some people are convinced that Barron is autistic
A long-standing rumor about Barron Trump suggests that he's autistic. It's something that the internet has debated for years, drawing on the handful of public appearances that Barron has made and how he interacts with others in social settings. Many social media users have also highlighted some of Barron's mannerisms from when he was young, which could align with someone who is autistic. From there, Rosie O'Donnell posted on X about speculation that Trump was autistic, and suggested that the Trump family could use its platform to raise awareness. The tweet has since been deleted.
The rumor has been so prevalent that Melania Trump actually wrote about it in her memoir in an attempt to set the record straight. "I was appalled by such cruelty," the first lady wrote in her memoir, which was released in October 2024 (via the Daily Beast). "It was clear to me that she was not interested in raising awareness about autism. I felt that she was attacking my son because she didn't like my husband," she continued. She went on to say that she'd also watched videos that were created by internet users in attempts to prove that Barron was autistic before stating clearly, "There is nothing shameful about autism (though O'Donnell's tweet implied that there was), but Barron is not autistic."