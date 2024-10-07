The False Barron Trump Rumor That Melania Shuts Down Once And For All In Her New Book

Rosie O'Donnell issued an online apology to Melania Trump for what she said was an "insensitive" tweet, per The Hollywood Reporter. The person who made the original video also apologized for saying that Barron Trump might have autism. But it may have been a case of too little, too late — damage had still been done. Melania revealed in her memoir, "Barron's experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused."

Barron had largely been kept out of the spotlight with many thinking that Melania was the reason. Seeing her son have to deal with bullies was clearly hard for Melania, as it would be for any mother, particularly considering how much she seems to have been working to protect him. She also seemed to think that O'Donnell's post was more about the ongoing bad blood between Donald Trump and O'Donnell (one of the many feuds in Trump family history) than it was about trying to show any empathy for someone who has autism. Seeing her young son getting dragged into the situation was "devastating" for Melania, per The Daily Beast.

What happened to Barron may have helped inspire Melania to start her "Be Best" campaign, which she launched as first lady in 2018. One of the goals of the initiative was to help address cyberbullying.

If you or someone you know is being bullied, you can find resources and support at stopbullying.gov.