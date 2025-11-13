Sasha Obama Can't Escape The Wild Barron Trump Romance Rumors
Like something out of a BookTok enemies-to-lovers romance, wild online rumors speculated on a "Romeo and Juliet" plot surrounding the children of political figures. In July 2025, videos on YouTube and TikTok claimed that Barron Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, and Sasha Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama, had gotten married.
The videos alleged, despite no evidence of an engagement or even a relationship between the two, that wedding bells had already rung, and the pair were officially husband and wife. Sites were quick to debunk the misinformation that spread like wildfire online, but the damage had already been done.
The idea that this duo would get together was highly unlikely given their families' attitudes toward one another. Sasha's father, Barack Obama, threw shade at the president in a September 2025 talk at London's O2 Arena, where he seemed to allude to the former "Miss Universe" owner as an old man obsessed with building pyramids. Barron's father, never one to mince words, claimed Obama had committed treason during his presidency. With these publicly warring fronts, and with Barron's bad dating habits, Sasha clearly dodged a bullet with the dismissal of this rumor.
Barron's connection to both Obama daughters continued to cause speculation
Sasha Obama may have learned how to sidestep rumors about the president's son because of her sister's own experience appearing in headlines alongside Barron Trump. Their parallel roles as the children of presidents left the Obama daughters and the youngest Trump child in constant comparison to one another by the press, despite their parents' bitter disagreements.
In April 2025, when Harvard refused to bend the knee to President Donald Trump's demands, he froze over $2 billion in funding to the educational institution as a form of punishment for their unwillingness to comply. After he made the announcement that the university would not be receiving its federal funding, many took to the internet to speculate that the decision was partially inspired by the eldest Obama daughter. Malia Obama is a Harvard graduate, a fact that led many to wonder if Trump had targeted the institute specifically because of his dislike for Malia's dad, Barack Obama. The conversation online only snowballed from there, with others wondering if Barron had applied to and been rejected by the prestigious institution. When the rumors became unbearable, Barron's mom, Melania Trump, had to step forward to silence the claims.