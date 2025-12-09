Don Jr.'s Ego Destroyed After Tim Walz's Daughter Zeroes In On His Biggest Weakness
The Trumps have been picking on former vice presidential-hopeful Tim Walz as of late. In response, his daughter went right for the jugular. After Donald Trump used a slur to describe the Minnesota governor, Donald Trump Jr. unsurprisingly defended the harsh language online. Tim's daughter, Hope Walz, chose to respond, and she knew how to hit Don Jr. right where it hurts, saying simply, "It is so clear that your dad does not love you." (That's gotta sting.)
🚨 Holy Shit. I just watched Tim Walz' daughter Hope DESTROY Don Jr. and not was one of the best things I've ever seen.
"That's not love. I feel sad for you."
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 9, 2025
Donald's relationship with his kids has often had people curious — especially since he seems to play favorites. And at least from an outside perspective, Don Jr. and Eric Trump do not seem like the favorites. Still, this has never stopped Donald's eldest son from seemingly chasing his dad's approval. It's clear that Hope views this as Don Jr.'s biggest weakness. "Oh Don," she began in a video posted to TikTok (above) on December 7. "It is so clear that your dad does not love you," she said with a smile. The video earned more than 72,000 likes in just two days, as well as plenty of praise for Hope's shrewd takedown.
Hope Walz went after what would likely bother Donald Trump Jr. the most
Hope Walz continued to put Donald Trump Jr.'s apparent desperation for his dad's approval on blast. "If there is any love there, it's not for your compassion, like my dad loves me — but instead your cruelty. And that's not love," she explained via TikTok. She also added, "Those daddy issues are so, so clear." And, overwhelmingly, folks in the comment section agreed. "It's very obvious he's desperate for daddy's attention," one TikTok-user wrote. "[I]t's so sad," another agreed. "Donny's the definition of daddy issues," one commenter chimed in. Another asserted, "I hope the Trump kids find the validation that they're so desperately seeking. They need massive amounts of therapy."
It's abundantly clear that plenty of folks view Don Jr. as someone who cannot quite get the affection he seeks from his dad. And if his ego is anything like his dad's, we can only imagine how much that will bother him. For good measure, though, Hope went after one more thing she knew Don Jr. definitely cares about: money. "My family and I will always be richer than yours," she asserted, explaining that they value each other over "tearing other people down." If there's one main takeaway from this video, it's that you probably don't want to get on Hope's bad side. She definitely knows how to win an argument.