Don Jr.'s Ego Destroyed After Tim Walz's Daughter Zeroes In On His Biggest Weakness

The Trumps have been picking on former vice presidential-hopeful Tim Walz as of late. In response, his daughter went right for the jugular. After Donald Trump used a slur to describe the Minnesota governor, Donald Trump Jr. unsurprisingly defended the harsh language online. Tim's daughter, Hope Walz, chose to respond, and she knew how to hit Don Jr. right where it hurts, saying simply, "It is so clear that your dad does not love you." (That's gotta sting.)

🚨 Holy Shit. I just watched Tim Walz' daughter Hope DESTROY Don Jr. and not was one of the best things I've ever seen. "That's not love. I feel sad for you." pic.twitter.com/v6xLyQ0Vi7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 9, 2025

Donald's relationship with his kids has often had people curious — especially since he seems to play favorites. And at least from an outside perspective, Don Jr. and Eric Trump do not seem like the favorites. Still, this has never stopped Donald's eldest son from seemingly chasing his dad's approval. It's clear that Hope views this as Don Jr.'s biggest weakness. "Oh Don," she began in a video posted to TikTok (above) on December 7. "It is so clear that your dad does not love you," she said with a smile. The video earned more than 72,000 likes in just two days, as well as plenty of praise for Hope's shrewd takedown.